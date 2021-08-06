Cricket SA hearings: Ex-selector claims AB de Villiers fought Khaya Zondo’s Proteas roster in 2015: ‘He wasn’t happy’

AB de Villiers’ role in preventing Khaya Zondo from playing for South Africa in India in 2015 was once again spotlighted during Hussein Manack’s SJN testimonial.

The former Proteas selector claimed that De Villiers was not happy with Zondo’s potential inclusion for the fifth ODI in Mumbai.

David Miller, despite his poor form, was chosen as the decision maker for Zondo after De Villiers met with then-CEO Haroon Lorgat.

Manack, a former all-rounder of Gauteng and Easterns, was a national selector at the time led by then-main selector Linda Zondi.

Manack, a former all-rounder of Gauteng and Easterns, was a national selector at the time led by then-main selector Linda Zondi.

In his testimony on Thursday, Manack claimed under oath that De Villiers, who was the limited-overs captain, was not happy with Zondo’s possible inclusion for the fifth ODI in Mumbai.

The five-game run was tied at 2-2 with David Miller’s form – he had scored 13, 0, 33 and 6 in the first four ODIs – had seen his place in the XI of the matchday come under pressure for the decider .

Manack said the inclusion of Dean Elgar in the squad and subsequent appearance in the 214-run series clincher was based on replacing the injured JP Duminy, while Miller’s place was scrutinized to a point where he was moved up. pushed to open in the third ODI in Rajkot, which South Africa won by 18 runs.

Manack said he had no problem with Elgar replacing Duminy, but added that De Villiers’ trepidation about not having Zondo on the team for the decisive ODI led to a meeting with Cricket South Africa’s CEO Haroon Lorgat.

“I thought David Miller should be dropped, and if Khaya was the backup batter, we should play him. The coach and captain weren’t happy with me,” said Manack.

“We had a discussion, and I went back to the voters and said, ‘Are we playing Khaya or not?’

“There was some disagreement, but the majority of the decision was that Khaya should play.

“I went back to the captain and told him that I had discussed with the selectors and that Khaya should play. The captain was not happy.”

“An hour or two later I got a call from the CEO and he said he just got a call from the captain saying he wasn’t happy with the team.

“I went to the CEO’s room and I got the clear impression that the captain was very unhappy to the extent that, reading between the lines, I thought there would be some sort of argument if he left his team.

“I got a clear impression that the captain wanted his team. I thought he would withdraw from the team and threatened not to play. The words were not said, but that is the impression I got.”

Sports24 contacted De Villiers representative Ed Griffiths for response from the former Proteas skippers, who had not responded to messages at the time of publication.

When this publication first reported on De Villiers’ role in keeping Zondo out of the team in India, De Villiers admitted to speaking with Lorgat but denied threatening to withdraw himself from the team if the Dolphins man would be chosen for Miller.

“That’s not quite true,” said De Villiers Sports24 by Griffiths last year.

“I spoke to Haroon, who had just arrived in India, and I told him that I thought we should support experience in this game. Emotions were running high and I remember being told later that an administrator had said that they thought I was not in the right mood to play.

“That may be the origin of that story. In my mind there was never a doubt that I would play in the game. Few people have the opportunity to represent their country on the cricket pitch and I have always cherished that privilege .”

Manack also highlighted another moment before the third Test against England at the Wanderers in 2016, where he says that De Villers and the coach at the time suggested dropping Kagiso Rabada for the game for Hardus Viljoen or Kyle Abbott.

At the time, Rabada’s test career was three games old and in the previous test at Newlands he had won 3/175 on flat ground where England scored 629/6.

Despite South Africa losing the third Test by seven wickets after collapsing to 83 all in the second innings, Rabada collected his first five-wicket haul in Test matches.

Abbott did not play in the Test, while Viljoen, who took a wicket with his first pitch when he sacked Alastair Cook, never played a Test again.

“The decision had to be made between Abbott and Viljoen. We had to pick one of them because Chris Morris was injured. There was a discussion in training and they said I think we should drop KG (Rabada). I said on what basis,” Manack said.

“When I saw him at the Lions, where he came through, I saw a lot of him. He had a good reputation.

“There was a cricket statement that maybe the ball didn’t come out of his hand right. I said if the ball doesn’t come out of his hand right, I’ve been watching him for the past two hours, and he’s been swinging the ball, and I’m comfortable, but if you’re feeling strong, let me take it back to the rest of the panel.

“Everyone on the selection panel was unanimous that Rabada should play. I went back to the coach. I said this is our decision that Rabada should play.”

“They weren’t happy with the fact that we held up. In that test match, KG got its first haul of five wickets. The next test match, KG got 13 wickets and SA won largely because of that.”

Manack said recently retired Test captain Faf du Plessis and De Villiers were chalk and cheese when it came to selective matters.

“Faf du Plessis was very good. He was willing to listen. He never came to a selection meeting to demand his team, and if you gave him an opinion, he would take it on board and go back and think,” said manack.

“Other captains, such as AB, wanted their team at all costs and that would cause a lot of conflict.

Captains have friends, good buddies, they go out to dinner with, and that meant they weren’t always in the best position to make objective decisions.”

The reaction of AB De Villiers will be added to this story after receipt.