Sports
Different Energy: Football begins fall training at Rynearson Stadium
YPSILANTI, I. (EMUEagles.com) When the Eastern Michigan University football team took to the gray turf at Rynearson Stadium for its first official practice of the 2021 campaign today, Aug. 5, it did so in preparation for a full 12-game schedule for the first time in more than 63 million seconds, which is equivalent to 735 days.
If there’s one feeling that every college football coach will agree on, it’s that every second counts, and that was certainly the feeling of all members of the program today.
“When you think about what we’re doing here, I mean really think about it, think about how great it is,” eighth-year Head Coach Chris Creighton it screamed with joy in front of his focused team. “We still have a long way to go, and we still have plenty of things to do to protect ourselves and each other, but think about the fact that after all that we, and those around us, have been through in the last year. Think how great it is to be here on this field together, to play the sport we love. Life is good, everyone, life is good.”
Creighton led the team through training as it prepares for Friday, September 3, when it will open its 2021 campaign with an under-the-lights fight with Saint Francis University (Pa.) at The Factory. The game officially opens a series of milestones and celebrations throughout the season, including the 130th season of EMU on the gridiron, the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Mid-American Conference, and a full range of entertainment options and themed weeks at Rynearson Stadium.
This exercise was the first of the three-day acclimatization period in which the players can only wear helmets, before wearing shoulder pads on the fourth day and finally full pillows on the fifth day.
During the session, Creighton reminded his team of the magnitude of each practice prior to the season opener and encouraged the squad to use every practice, practice and week during camp to improve as an individual player and teammate. The day kicked off with Creighton’s ever-popular (at least for some) “Turnover Circuit,” which splits the squad into smaller units and puts them through numerous activities, all aimed at improving ball security. The activity is typical of Creighton yelling intensely through a megaphone he “borrowed” from the fifth year Assistant Equipment Manager Dominic Velotta. When the megaphone is not an option, air horns have been known to appear under pressure.
From there, the practice, known as an opportunity with the program, consisted of several special team exercises and individual group work. Team-based activities rounded out the day’s events.
After an evening walk-through session tonight, part of the camp in place for just the fifth year after the elimination of two-a-days after the 2016 season, training will resume tomorrow morning with another session on the “EMU Gray” , field grass.
With the season fast approaching, the EMU Ticket Office has announced the sale of 2021 ticket packages and single-game ticket options. EMU’s schedule features six home games. Visit the official ticketing page on EMUEagles.com for more information.
The competition on September 3 has been declared CommUniversitE Night. An event designed to showcase the unique relationship between the local community and the university. This is a special event where we invite the whole community to come out and support the soccer team. Pregame festivities will feature food, music, kid-friendly activities and more. During the game, Eastern Athletics will recognize frontline workers and celebrate our return to Rynearson Stadium.
