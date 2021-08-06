Legendary Georgia tennis coach Manny Diaz gets extra time





Diaz said on Thursday that he was increasingly annoyed by incessant questions about when he would retire, whether it be from friends, players or recruiting prospects. It was important to me, and to Josh, for people to understand they weren’t going anywhere, Diaz said. Were still motivated, I still have a burn and I’m excited about the direction of our program. Above all, we needed that out there. Brooks agreed. He also increased Diaz’s annual salary by $50,000, to $325,000 a year. It was Diaz’s first rise since 2017. It’s not like Georgia’s men’s tennis program has fallen off the map. In an off-year further complicated by a pandemic and injuries, the Bulldogs reached the NCAA Championship quarterfinals last season after a resounding upset from North Carolina. Georgia, which finished in number 10, lost an integral part of last year’s squad when All-American Tyler Zink transferred to the state of Oklahoma. But the Bulldogs added Notre Dame All-American Tristan McCormick and Tulanes No. 1 singles player Hamish Stewart through the transfer portal. Georgia also signed the Nations’ No. 5 for tennis in Seattle’s Thomas Paulsell and Spain’s No. 2 Miguel Perez Pena. We have some incredible kids who work extremely hard, and we now have few, if any, distractions, Diaz said. The commitment of our players and coaches is sky high at the moment. The standard in Georgia is very, very high. The quarterfinals of the NCAA championships are disappointing. We wanted more. We’ve had some bad luck in recent years. But we bounced back and were pointed in the right direction, and that’s extremely motivating for me and our entire team. Diaz is already swimming in pretty deep water. He is the SEC’s all-time winning coach with 726 career wins and has led the Bulldogs to four NCAA championships. Perhaps even more impressive is that Georgia has won 21 SEC titles with Diaz at the helm. That only got harder. The SEC recently voted to admit Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. Both have historically powerful tennis programs. The Longhorns just finished fourth in the latest NCAA tennis rankings and their women’s team will defend the national championship. Former Bulldog John Roddick coached the Sooners. That certainly adds to an already stacked conference, Diaz said with a laugh. It’s back to the 80’s and 90’s when we had five of the top eight teams in the country, or whatever. It will certainly be more difficult, but we were looking forward to it.

