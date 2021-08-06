The Hundred: Manchester Originals shock Southern Brave in women’s competition





Women’s Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford Southern Brave 123-7 (100 balls): Dunkley 28 (25), Taylor 28 (27); Jones 3-17, Hartley 3-29 Manchester Originals 97-1 (70 balls): Lee 43* (32), Lam 32 (23) Originals won by 17 runs using the DLS method Score card ; Table The previously winless Manchester Originals caused the shock of the Women’s Hundred so far by beating the undefeated Southern Brave in a rain-ravaged duel at Emirates Old Trafford. Brave made 123-7, with Sophia Dunkley and West Indian captain Stafanie Taylor both making 28, while Alex Hartley took her first wickets of the tournament by taking 3-29 and debutant Hannah Jones claiming 3-17. The Originals have struggled with the bat throughout the tournament, but an opening score of 52 between Emma Lamb, who made 32, and Lizelle Lee, who was unbeaten at 43 when the rain started at 17:45 BST, gave them a podium. Lee shared a straight 45 with South African compatriot Mignon du Preez, who scored 15 not out as Originals were 17 runs ahead of the required Duckworth-Lewis-Stern goal when heavy rain started. Brave remains at the top of the table of eight teams, while Originals climb to seventh place above Birmingham Phoenix. Hartley arrives at The Hundred Before the tournament, Hartley spoke on using this competition to find out if she wanted to reclaim her spot in England after losing her central contract in 2019, or if she wanted to play regional cricket alongside her media career. Until today she had not succeeded. She had taken no wicket and had scored 74 runs in Originals’ three completed games. She got the key wicket from Dunkley here, caught wiping on the fine leg, and there was an immediate relief of pressure and perhaps relief from the spinner of the left arm. The 27-year-old stood still, rocked back, screamed and pulled out the double first pump. The passion and will to succeed is clearly still there. She returned to have Maia Boucher caught halfway through, by her BBC No Balls podcast co-host Kate Cross, and Amanda-Jade Wellington locked up front. The Originals attack was spin-heavy and Hartley was ably backed up by Jones, who sacked England and India openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana before going bowling Anya Shrubsole. It’s a matter of spin to win for the Originals, and they’ll have to keep performing if their external opportunity to reach the knockout stage is realised. Lee sends Originals home Lee is known as one of the most powerful and devastating hitters in women’s cricket. The Hundred hasn’t gone according to plan for her yet – with two single-digit scores after a 42 on opening night – and that’s a big reason why the Originals are languishing at the wrong end of the table. She was in control at the start of her innings, but then showed her ability to hit at any width and length with a creaky cut and swing. A stunning six-person ground ride demonstrated her strength as the rain drew closer, before a gracefully cut point allowed Originals to take full control of the chase. Charles Dagnall, who commented on the game for BBC Sport, called Lee’s hand speed “incredible”. He’s not wrong.

