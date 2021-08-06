Southeastern Lions to open fall soccer practice – Crescent City Sports

HAMMOND, La. The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team officially opens preparations for the 2021 season with the start of fall practice on Friday at Strawberry Stadium.

For the first four days of camp, Southeastern will begin split-squad exercises starting at 9:00 AM. From Wednesday 11 August, SLU will meet as a group for 9:00 am exercises. The Lions will practice in the morning until school starts on Wednesday, August 18, after which Southeast will transition to 3:50 PM practice Monday through Thursday with morning practices for Friday and Saturday.

The evaluation process will be key early in the camp during those split workouts, said Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo. Once we start practicing as a full squad, we want to see how quickly we can come together as a team and develop our leadership.

Armed with 16 preseason all-Southland Conference performers, more than the previous three seasons combined, Sccelfos’ roster is voted first in the Southland Conference preseason polls. Southeastern generates a lot of national buzz as the Lions are ranked in the national preseason polls by Athlon Sports (15th), Hero Sports (13th) and College Football America Yearbook (10th).

Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner, is on the preseason waiting list for the 2021 version of the award given to the best offensive player in FCS, while two-time All-American Lion defender Ferlando Jordan in the preseason watchlist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the best defensive player of FCS. Wide receiver Kelley, Jordan and CJ Turner give SLU the most preseason All-Americans since 2014.

Anytime people talk about our program in a positive light is good for us, Scelfo noted. But the reality is that we haven’t done anything yet. We wanted to take a step forward from where we stand as a program. We need to get better this fall in some areas where we underperformed in the spring.

Kelley returns to lead a Lion attack that will return the entire attack line, including All-Southland performers Jalen Bell, Drew Jones, Rendon Miles-Character, and Ethan McMullan. Turner (158 catches, 1,919 yards, 14 touchdowns in Lion career) and Austin Mitchell (114-1965-17 TD) make up one of the most prolific duos in all of FCS, highlighting a deep and talented receiving corps.

We feel we have the opportunity to play more explosively on offense than in the spring, said Scelfo. We want to be able to run the ball more effectively and better protect the quarterback. Our offensive staff has done a great job addressing these objectives during the off-season.

Jordan and two-time All-Southland performer Alexis Ramos are the leaders of a Lion defense that will be managed by new defensive coordinator Raymond Monica. All-conference performers Darrius Harry, Donniel Ward-Magee, Jack Henderson and Herman Christophe also return for a defense looking to progress from spring.

Our ability to stop the run will be critical for us, Scelfo noted. We feel comfortable with where we were from a staff standpoint. We need to be more physical and play with more energy defensively.

Southeastern also has the best punting and kicker duo in the conference, as Mateo Rengifo went 9-for-10 on field goals in the spring, while Austin Dunlap averaged 43.7 yards per punt, which would be the eighth highest average in FCS. If the Lion attack would have enabled the Slidell, Louisiana native to attempt enough kicks to qualify for the national rankings.

Southeastern opens the 2021 season on September 4, with North Alabama at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern football preseason 2021 training schedule

Aug 6 9 am *

Aug 7 9 am *

Aug 8 9 am *

Aug 9 9 am *

Aug 11 9am

Aug 12 9am

Aug 13 9 am

14 Aug. 9.00 am (season ticket collection day)

Aug 16 9am

Aug 17 9 am

Aug 18, 3:50 PM

Aug 19 15:50 hrs

Aug 20 9 am

Aug 21 9 am

Aug 23, 3:50 PM

Aug 24 15:50 hrs

Aug 25, 3:50 PM

Aug 26 3:50 PM

Aug 27 9 am

Aug 28 9 am

TICKETS

For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue to offer mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets are available via email or text message in PDF format for fans to download to their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information about Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfo on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.