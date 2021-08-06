August 5, 2021 game: Braves 8, Cardinals 4





2. The breakthrough win came with an improbably unlikely rally in the eighth inning. Trailing 4-2 to the Cardinals with two outs in the inning, the Braves tied the score on a two-run homer into left field by Riley. Then, the inning was fully unravelled on the Cardinals bullpen, which eventually led to four consecutive basesloaded walks, three of them by closer Alex Reyes — to turn the 4-4 tie into the 8-4 Atlanta victory. The Braves scored six runs in the inning on three hits, five walks and a hit-by-pitch. At one point, six consecutive batters reached base without a hit. That was really weird, I’m not going to lie, Riley said of the inning. 3. The three-team race in NL East has been tightened up on Thursday. The second-place Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Nationals and came within half a game of the first-place Mets, who lost to the Marlins for the third time in four games. And the Braves in third place came within 1-1/2 games of the Mets by completing a three-game sweep of the Cardinals. We’ve got a lot of baseball left, Vogt said, but the exciting thing is we’ve put ourselves in a position where… we feel good about our chances. 4. For the third time in two games, a recently acquired Braves outfielder hit a homerun. Joc Pederson, obtained from the Cubs on July 15, hit a solo homer to right-center in the fourth inning against veteran lefthander Wade LeBlanc to tie the score at 2-2. The night before, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall, both acquired on last week’s trading deadline, homered. 5. Touki Toussaint made his fourth start of the season for the Braves, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5-1/3 innings. It wasn’t as good as his first two starts, where he gave up two runs in 13-2/3 innings, but much better than his third, where he gave up seven runs in 3-1/3. Tousssaint threw 94 pitches on Thursday, 45 of which were balls. He took off tied 2-2 with a runner on first base, and the runner went on to score on a passed ball by catcher Kevan Smith. Braves 8, Cardinals 4 (box score) He said it It’s like if we were to do something, it would have to be over .500. Wouldn’t do anything under .500. So eventually we should get this thing to click, and hopefully this is the start of that. — Braves manager Brian Snitker on the importance of over .500 . come By the numbers 20-11: The Braves record vs. National League Central teams this season, including 6-1 vs. St. Louis. Next one The Braves kick off a six-game homestand Friday night with the opener of a three-game weekend series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Rookie lefthander Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA) is scheduled for the Braves and righthander Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01) for the Nationals.

