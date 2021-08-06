Catamount Football opens fall camp 2021 on Friday

Cullowhee, North Carolina Just 132 days since the unprecedented spring football season ended, Western Carolina and freshman head coach Kerwin Bell are slated to hit the turf this week at EJ Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field to officially open preparations for the 2021 fall season.

WCU will open its fall preseason camp that spans the month of August with the first of two helmet-only practices during the NCAA-mandated acclimation period on Friday, August 6. The Catamounts are scheduled to practice daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Thursday being the day off. Every afternoon there is a team, unit and position meetings. WCU’s preseason schedule includes 13 practice sessions for the school beginning Monday, August 23, and the team transitions to the season schedule.

the cash register (listed in full below) also includes a few preseason scrimmages, both coming on a Saturday, a morning scrimmage on Saturday, August 14 that starts at 9 a.m., and an evening scrimmage scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at 6 p.m.

Thursday (Aug. 5) the football team officially registered on campus for the first team-related activities. The daily schedule included meetings with academics, compliance, athletic performance and the athletic equipment staff at the Ramsey Center.

In addition to welcoming a new coaching staff and a heavily changed roster, this year’s preseason camp is different from the spring. Both coaches and players did not have the luxury of the traditional spring in which much of the teaching and installation typically takes place. Most of WCU’s student soccer athletes were on campus during the summer sessions, working with the Sports Performance staff in the weight room, and soaking up as much of the new schedules as possible during this week’s fall camp opening.

“I really like our make-up as a team. I like the way the players are committed this summer, and that’s where it all starts. If we can keep that in training every day in August, then we’ll be able to go from there and have a really good start to the season,” said Bell. “We have to stay steady, keep building as we go.”

Bell added: “We have to believe in our process and in what we are trying to do and our level of commitment. And we have to really want to go and win a championship.”

All WCU preseason soccer practices are open to the public. However, it is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and are not on the field or on the sidelines at all times, and physical distance from the team at all times. Practice times are subject to change.

Season tickets for the 2021 Western Carolina home schedule are on sale now through the Catamount Athletics ticket office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center; by phone at (828) 22-2401; and online at CatamountSports.com. In addition, to secure the parking lot for 2021 football matches and access to hospitality events on match day, you must become a member of the Catamount Club. For more information about the Catamount Club and supporting scholarships for student athletes, contact their office at (828) 227-3047.

Training schedule Catamount football preseason 2021:

Thursday 5 Aug Report day

Fri, Aug 6 Exercise #1 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (helmets only)

Sat, Aug 7 Exercise #2 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Helmets only)

Sun 8 Aug Exercise #3 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Mon Aug 9 Exercise #4 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Tue, Aug 10 Exercise #5 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Wed, Aug 11 Exercise #6 8:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m. (full pads)

Thursday 12 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 13 Exercise #7 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Helmets)

Sat, Aug 14 Scrimmage #1 9:00 AM 11:30 AM (full pads)

Sun 15 Aug No training (team photo day)

Mon Aug 16 Exercise #9 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Tue, Aug 17 Exercise #10 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Wed, Aug 18 Exercise #11 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Thursday 19 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 20 Exercise #12 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (helmets)

Sat, Aug 21 Scrimmage #2 6:00 PM 8:30 PM (full pads)

Sun 22 Aug WCU Student-Athlete Welcome Back Event

Mon Aug 23 First day of fall classes at WCU

Important dates in Catamount Athletics / Catamount Football:

thursday 5 august Catamount Football Student Athletes Sign Up for Fall Camp

Friday 6 August First scheduled training of the 2021 preseason (helmet only)

Friday 20 August Freshman Walk-in Day Western Carolina University

Monday 23 August First day of class for the fall semester

Saturday September 4 2021 Catamount Football Season and Home Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

friday 17 sept The Bob Waters Memorial Laurel Ridge Country Club Waynesville, NC