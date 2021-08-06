UNLV Hockey ready to return this fall | Las Vegas Sports





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — When the UNLV Skatin’ Rebels drop the puck on October 1, it will be their first game in more than 19 months. COVID-19 forced the program to cancel their 2020-21 season, creating a major speed bump for all the progress they’ve been able to generate over the years. “It felt like we had a lot of momentum. We were 14th in the country, as high as 9th in the country, the games sold out every night,” explains UNLV Hockey head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener. “We had 600 to a thousand people at every game, it was crazy.” UNLV Hockey is a member of the Division 1 American Collegiate Hockey Association, meaning they are a self-funded program. “The pandemic affects not only our hockey program, but also our donors and supporters, so that affects us even more,” Greener explains. “Pushing us back, we’re not taking any revenue out of the gate or our donors have to step back, so that really hurt us.” Despite a nearly two-year hiatus, the program believes they will be able to pick up where they left off as long as regulations don’t get too strict. “If they say we’re only allowed 50% or no fans, we’re going to have a hard time, just be honest,” Greener said. “Because that has to do with all the sponsorship, you have to go back and say we promised you this on social media. That would be a can of worms I don’t want to open.” The 2021-22 season will consist of 30 games for the Skatin’ Rebels, starting with a four-game home standings and a team in the top 10 on the opening weekend of the season. “You put yourself up against a team, number seven in the country, immediately put you on the map and the whole league knows immediately where you stand. I’m not saying a week makes or breaks you, but we’ve always been open against a team that is outside the top 20, what are the schedules like.” For years, the goal of the UNLV Hockey program has been to achieve NCAA Division 1 status, and while the pandemic hasn’t helped that process, it hasn’t ruined it either. “We’re not too far down the line. I’m not saying anything is going to happen now or overnight, but I’m definitely saying win right now and NCAA status will come down the road.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5vegas.com/sports/unlv-hockey-ready-to-make-its-return-this-fall/article_52222bd6-f623-11eb-b79d-bb9816f6327b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos