braves vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – August 5, 2021

NS. LOUIS — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four consecutive basesloaded walks, while the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to sweep the St. Louis three-game. Cardinals to finish with an 8-4 win Thursday night.

Atlantas rally came against the Cardinals bullpen who could not hold a lead for the second straight night. Braves in third place (55-54) came above .500 for the first time this season, sitting just 1 1/2 games behind the NL East leading New York Mets.

I hope this gives us the momentum we need to finish this season strong, Riley said. Were there in the hunt, so it’s huge.

Riley’s two-out, two-run homer to Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth tied the game at 4 and denied Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc his first win in over a year. The homer came one evening after Gallegos gave up three runs in two thirds of an inning while taking the loss.

That was a really good at bat, said Braves manager Brian Snitker. He made a mistake of a few throws and I’m just sitting there thinking, man, he sees this guy pretty good now.

Gallegos (5-5) was drawn for Alex Reyes after giving up a double to Dansby Swanson. Reyes hit the first batter he faced with a pitch, then walked a batter including Adrianza, Stephen Vogt and Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded to extend the lead. Justin Miller took over, only to walk Jorge Soler and force another run.

The reason we have been as competitive as we are is because of Giovanni Gallegos and Alex Reyes, said Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Those guys are in pain, but I can tell you this: I would put them in that situation any day of the week and take my chances, and it just wasn’t their night.

It was the worst game of the season for Reyes, an All-Star who turned 24 saves into 25 chances this year.

We showed a lot of patience and let him come over the plate and luckily we were able to take advantage of that and give ourselves a pretty good pillow from it, Vogt said.

The Braves had 18 baserunners on only seven hits.

Just guys trying not to overdo it, taking their at bat and not expanding the strike zone was the main key in that inning, Snitker said.

Edgar Santana (1-0) won despite giving up an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt that gave the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the seventh.

Touki Toussaint threw 5 1/3 innings for the Braves. He allowed three runs, two earned and five hits.

LeBlanc’s last Major League win came on July 26, 2020, with the Baltimore Orioles against Boston. He threw six innings and gave up only three hits, but two of them became runs on a single by Freddie Freemans in the third and Joc Pedersons homer in the fourth.

Andrew Knizner’s leadoff homer and Nolan Arenados RBI single gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead in the third.

That was really weird, I’m not going to lie, Riley said of the comeback. Bases loaded, then three walks, that doesn’t happen often. Just really happy and thankful that we were able to get three in a row and hopefully get this momentum that we need.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (right shoulder inflammation) threw 47 pitches over 2 1/3 innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett. He gave up two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out two batters.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (left oblique trunk) will start this third rehab Friday night for Double-A Springfield. Shildt expects Flaherty to throw about 75 pitches.

NEXT ONE

Braves: LHP Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA) starts a six-game homestand Friday night against RHP Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01) and the Washington Nationals. Muller got a no-decision while giving up one run in five innings during his last start against Milwaukee on July 31.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (9-6, 3.53 ERA) gets the start as St. Louis takes on LHP Mike Minor (8-9, 5.31) and the Kansas City Royals in the first of three on Friday night. The 39-year-old Wainwright went seven innings for a third consecutive start and took his first win over Minnesota on Sunday.

——