Connect with us

Sports

‘Smart Ball’ in CPL cricket

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Kookaburra SmartBall is the world’s first chipped cricket ball.

www.kookaburrasport.com.au

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/smart-ball-to-feature-in-cpl-cricket/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article