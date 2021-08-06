44 Blitz Preview – 2021 Gibson So. american football

Ten years after coming to the Fort Branch cornfields to revive a football program, Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart has forged a strong bond. Ready to make a lot of noise in 20-20, the Titans came up just short against Southridge in the 3-A playoffs.

“Missed a lot last year,” Brady Allen, Gibson Southern senior quarterback. “Not building up that chemistry we had the two years before. Missing that time and not having the chemistry and then going into those first two games against two really good opponents didn’t give us the good start we wanted. Came up early in the season gang and then ran into a really good Southridge team and came up short.”

“I didn’t put it all together the way we’d like for some reason,” said Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart. “Schedule had something to do with that. If we look now, we have a lot of guys back. That’s really exciting to go into this year.”

And the biggest piece to return is the tallest, 6-5 senior quarterback Brady Allen. The Purdue-bound signal caller threw more than 25-hundred yards and 31 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions, as he develops from a raw freshman starter 3 years ago.

“Phenomenal, as he’s been all along,” Hart says. “The more you play, the game slows down. It’s not that he didn’t understand what was going on before, but the game slows down to what we’re trying to do. What the defense is trying to do. When you increase the number of reps having that he’s had, and he’s had a lot of them, that just helps. He’s had a fantastic off season and I think he’s ready to have his best year yet.”

“I’m at the best point I’ve been,” Allen says. “Spending a lot of time this off-season fixing things from the feet to the mental part of the game. So I think I’m further ahead than I’ve been and it feels really good. Looking forward to a great season.”

However, a great quarterback is nothing without good receivers, and Allen has a boatload, starting with All-State wide-out Rory Heltsey and Bayden Malone.

“Rory is a returning starter from last year.” says Hart. “He has an offer from the Air Force and some offers from FCS to go with it. He’s a great footballer. We have a handful of other guys who are very capable of catching the football. So that’s an exciting group for us It’s clear they have a great guy who gets them the football.”

“It’s huge for us to have him around.” says Allen. “Huge for our offense. We can do a lot of things with him. And we have a lot of really good parts around him. So they can’t guard Rory on their own. We have other guys to go with him. That’s another big part of our transgression.”

Also in that category is the offensive line, which consists of four seniors. Hart will need that muscle up front to diversify his attack, with sophomore Sean DeLong slated to carry the rock.

“I do think we have to run the ball better than last year,” Hart says. “It starts with me. I think it’s easy to sit back and throw pass plays when you have Brady and some of the receivers we have. We need to be more creative in the way we run football. We saw a lot of light boxes last year and we need to attack those boxes better with the run game.”

“Last year, teams expected to pass all the time,” said Gibson Southern wide receiver/defensive back. “So, opening up the run game, that will help us a lot.”

“It’s huge for us,” Allen says. “The better we run the ball, the better we can pass the ball, and vice versa. I think Sean will come in and do a great job for us. He’s cunning, he’s quick and he can run over people too. So, having him in the backfield with a mix of other people will be great.”

With the Titan’s Goliath attack, the defense has played the role of silent partner in the past. However, with most starters back, Hart expects the “D” to start making some noise as well.

“I’m excited about them,” Hart says. “We’ve got seven guys back, those returning starters at the back. So all those guys started high school football. We’re returning an all-conference man at the end. I think this could be one of the better defenses we have.” to have.” I’ve had it here. So we’re really excited about that side of the ball.”

How confident is Hart with this edition of the Titans? The schedule kicks off with landmark encounters against Columbus North and New Albany, then a week four matchup with perennial Kentucky power South Warren.

The Titans open the season at home against Columbus North on Friday, August 20.