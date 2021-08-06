These Former Professional Tennis Players Make $70 Million A Year Selling Superfood Powders

“We all need more plants in our diets,” says Your Super co-founder and CMO Kristel de Groot, pictured with her co-founder and fiancé Michael Kuech. “That’s really our mission.” Your Super



A t 24, German tennis player pro Michael Kuech was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He spent most of 2013 undergoing surgery and chemotherapy. As part of his recovery, girlfriend and fellow tennis player Kristel de Groot fed him superfood powder mixes containing wheatgrass, barley grass, chia seeds, spirulina and other good-for-you ingredients. Before long, Kuech regained his physical strength and mental chutzpah.

I was like, what is wheatgrass? What is barley grass? No idea. But once I started using them, I felt so much better, Kuech, now 32, recalls.

Once they were cancer-free, the couple decided to take their recovery mix to the masses and develop superfood powders in their Amsterdam apartment before launching Your Super in 2014. Since then, the co-founders (de Groot is CMO and Kuech, CEO) have expanded their team to 120 employees and raised $18 million in funding led by Beyond Meat backers Power Plant Ventures. They say their energy-boosting mixes, which come in flavors ranging from acai and banana to maca, drove $70 million in sales last year, a 3,900% increase since 2017.

Your Supers growth story is illustrative of the health food industry trend toward dehydrated products. Both legacy and new age companies are introducing these versions of pantry staples like Trader Joes powdered peanut butter and Sakara Lifes Protein + Greens powder, both of which can be whipped into smoothies, oatmeal, and other foods. The global market for powdered superfoods (a marketer-created term to designate nutrient-dense foods) is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 9% from 2021 to 2025 to $31.2 billion, according to Research and markets report.

The certified B-Corp Your Super is largely sold direct to consumers, although the products are also sold at Target, Whole Foods and specialty boutiques across the country. consumers, good-for-the-world promise. For every Your Super purchase, the company donates one of its snack bars to someone in need. The company also attributes its growth to increased consumer focus on health as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Coming out of Covid, there are two groups of people: one group struggled with healthy eating at home. Another set said, Okay, if this happens, I need to eat healthy; I need to keep my immune system up, Kuech notes. With those two types, we’ve seen growth and continued growth.

After bringing their product to farmers’ markets in Germany and the Netherlands in 2015, de Groot and Kuech took to the internet and started shipping mixes all over Europe. Without any marketing aimed at US consumers, they found that 10% of their audience was in North America.

We just did some influencer marketing and American consumers got it, says Kuech. We called our customers and asked: Why are you ordering from us in Berlin? You have to wait four weeks, pay $25 shipping, it makes no sense. Through these conversations, the co-founders learned that US customers were willing to wait and pay more for Your Supers’ purity and purchasing transparency. And so De Groot and Kuech packed their bags and moved to Los Angeles to take advantage of their American fandom.

Superfood powders should not be used as a substitute for whole food nutrition, and not all powders are created equal, cautions nutritionist Melissa Halas, MA, RD, CDE. Everyone should eat more plant-based, whole foods that are closer to nature, but powders can give you a boost in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals, she says. Diet is about making sure you get food from a wide variety of substances. The same goes for a supplement: make sure it’s recommended by someone who checks them.

Your dehydrated Supers mixes won’t replace instant ramen anytime soon. A 7-ounce can 40 servings of Your Supers Super Green mix costs $34.90, making the cost prohibitive for many customers. Still, de Groot and Kuech note that only about 30% of their customer base is located on the West and East Coasts, the remaining 70% live in Central America and come from different socioeconomic backgrounds. We hear so many stories from customers who are going through the same thing [Kuech] went on, and it seems to come out, where you’re cancer-free and anything but healthy and there’s a point where you say, let’s change things, and you realize how you can change your diet and feel good fast, de Groot says.

Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its workforce in Los Angeles by 10 before the end of the year. During this time, Your Super is also launching a coffee alternative with lupine and chaga called Super Brew. As for de Groot and Kuech personally, they will turn their 13-year courtship and co-foundation into marriage in October. Says Kuech, We met on a tennis court and never looked back.