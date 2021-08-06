Auburns Bryan Harsin Offers Clear Perspective on SEC’s Addition of Texas, Oklahoma





Bryan Harsin has a unique perspective on the latest conference rescheduling news. Harsin is a newcomer to the SEC, entering his first year as Auburns head coach, but he also has the distinction of having previously coached on one of the SEC’s new incoming programs. He served as Texas Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach from 2011-12, meaning he has (and will soon have) experience in the Longhorns’ current and future conferences. So, what does Harsin think of the recent news that Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be admitted to the SEC in just a few years? Granted, it’s not his main concern, as the two teams won’t compete in the competition until 2025 (although that timeline could potentially be accelerated), but Harsin is well aware of the news, which officially came into the pipeline last week. . That’s big news, Harsin said. You know, I think that says a lot about the SEC. It really is what it does, and you have two really good programs that have done well for themselves. I was in Texas so I got a chance to experience that and that brand, and then of course I had the chance to play Oklahoma and watch them over the years. I think it says a lot about the conference. I don’t know all the details of it, but would welcome them, and definitely see them as we’ve been on the recruiting trail and stuff like that. When it’s time to go out and fight them, I think the conference is going to make the SEC conference better. Reports of Texas and Oklahoma’s desire to join the SEC first surfaced during SEC Media Days, and it wasn’t long before the process came full circle. The two teams informed the Big 12 in a joint statement on July 26 that they had no intention of extending their grant of media rights beyond the current expiration date in 2025. A day later, the two programs formally filed for membership with the SEC, with the league expanded an official invitation behind a unanimous vote of the leagues presidents and chancellors on July 29. The following day, the SEC announced that the Sooners and Longhorns accepted their invitation to the competition and would officially participate in the conference effective July 1, 2025. That means the league will officially expand to 16 teams in time for the 2025-26 academic year, which is still a long way off. Being a part of it now and knowing that at some point change would come and I think we all felt like this is part of it, Harsin said. Where it leads from here, who knows. That’s for Greg (Sankey) and everyone else who makes those decisions. But when the time comes, it will be great. Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.

