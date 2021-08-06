Sports
The Hundred preview as Welsh Fire presenter Trent Rockets
Richard Mann previews Friday night’s offerings from The Hundred before assessing the current state of the Man of the Match markets.
The Hundred would always take a bit of training and that certainly seems to be the case now. After a few weeks of cricket, the riddles keep coming, for all I think there are some interesting corners worth exploring further.
The first point to make is that it is not that easy to understand the running lines well, with scores varying considerably from game to game and field to field. After turning heads for the Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix game at the end of last month, it’s going to be interesting to see what Old Trafford has to offer on Thursday night.
It was that match that could have convinced bettors that the scores would generally drop as the summer progresses and the squares get more and more tired, but the situation has improved since then with the Phoenix chasing 173 against Oval Invincibles on Wednesday.
Fire and missiles full of runs
Cardiff produced a good hitting surface as Welsh Fire made 165-4 early in the tournament and with Trent Rockets and their star-studded top order in Wales Friday night, I’d be wary of playing unders in this one. In fact, the 7/4 offered by Sky Bet for both teams to score 150 runs in the match has left the carrot dangling somewhat, given the power of hitting in the ranks of both sides.
Brand can’t appeal to Jonny Bairstow for the time being, but BEN DUCKETT is in blistering form 191 runs and counting in four games while we know how dangerous people like Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham can be.
Still, after a promising start, Fire has lost their last two and now faces a Rockets outfit who have won three of their first four matches and are now favorites to go away altogether. Alex Hales and DArcy Short have each made some significant contributions, while Dawid Malan, the third blaster of Rockets’ big three, looks typically excellent for his fifty-two years.
With Rashid Khan leading their bowling attack, it’s easy to see why the Rockets are overall 4/6 favorites for this one, as all of their mid-range can be vulnerable if they lose early wickets. However, with those top three, and Malan so adept at keeping things together, it’s just hard to see the middle order being tested too often.
As for the stakes, I’m not too interested in trying to pick between the Rockets big guns, even though I would always prefer the more risk averse Malan in all the top batsman markets, but for the hosts, DUCKETT looks striking and the 7/2 offered with Sky Bet is not to be missed.
As already mentioned, Duckett has had a strong start to The Hundred and his only top score for the Fire could have been three if the aforementioned Bairstow hadn’t pipped him twice.
There won’t be any Bairstow for company on Friday and given his adeptness at playing spin, and the fact that he’s a southpaw and so should find Rashid a little easier to get along with, he ticks plenty of boxes. Plus, with many of his Fire colleagues more known for producing quick cameos, Duckett appeals to the safer game if he wants to check the number three innings again.
Man of the Match betting in focus
As mentioned at the start of the piece, there may be even more opportunities to explore as the competition develops and the Man of the Match market is one that interests me. Unlike other tournaments and series, the Man of the Match for The Hundred is ultimately decided by a social media vote and this certainly changes the normal betting rules in this market.
In T20 cricket you generally want to be with a batsman from the winning side, more often than not the top scorer or someone who doesn’t finish. But in The Hundred it was different. Will Smeads 36 of 13 balls recently gave him the gong for Birmingham Phoenix, despite not being the top scorer in the match even for his own team, and teammate Moeen Ali who scored nearly as many runs and delivered a fine spell with the ball in the first innings. Smead’s hand was clearly good, but it didn’t win his game. More pivotal cameo than match-winning.
Smeads’ win is one such example, Chris Jordan winning Man of the Match for a two-wicket-haul a few days ago, and the key to getting votes on social media seems to be style over substance: a calculated half a century isn’t about The Hundred Voters on as much as a fast 30 full of big hits.
Crucially, however, most awards are awarded for contributions in the second innings. Perhaps it is a microcosm of modern society; that people’s attention spans aren’t wide enough to think an hour back to the first innings. The here and now; the crash, stunner that’s what The Hundred punters seem to like the most.
What does this mean for gambling purposes and how can we make it pay off? In reality I’m not quite sure yet, but I’ll keep an eye on the matches and I suspect that high-action, high-impact players will continue to be preferred over the type of reliable operators that normally top the list of the most gamblers would stand.
Published at 1530 BST on 05/21/05
Safer Gambling
We are committed to supporting safer gambling. Recommended bets are recommended for those over the age of 18 and we strongly advise readers to only bet on what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at: begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.sportinglife.com/cricket/news/the-hundred-deadly-duckett/193701
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]