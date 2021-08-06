The Hundred preview as Welsh Fire presenter Trent Rockets

Richard Mann previews Friday night’s offerings from The Hundred before assessing the current state of the Man of the Match markets.

The Hundred would always take a bit of training and that certainly seems to be the case now. After a few weeks of cricket, the riddles keep coming, for all I think there are some interesting corners worth exploring further. The first point to make is that it is not that easy to understand the running lines well, with scores varying considerably from game to game and field to field. After turning heads for the Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix game at the end of last month, it’s going to be interesting to see what Old Trafford has to offer on Thursday night. It was that match that could have convinced bettors that the scores would generally drop as the summer progresses and the squares get more and more tired, but the situation has improved since then with the Phoenix chasing 173 against Oval Invincibles on Wednesday. Fire and missiles full of runs Cardiff produced a good hitting surface as Welsh Fire made 165-4 early in the tournament and with Trent Rockets and their star-studded top order in Wales Friday night, I’d be wary of playing unders in this one. In fact, the 7/4 offered by Sky Bet for both teams to score 150 runs in the match has left the carrot dangling somewhat, given the power of hitting in the ranks of both sides. Brand can’t appeal to Jonny Bairstow for the time being, but BEN DUCKETT is in blistering form 191 runs and counting in four games while we know how dangerous people like Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham can be. Still, after a promising start, Fire has lost their last two and now faces a Rockets outfit who have won three of their first four matches and are now favorites to go away altogether. Alex Hales and DArcy Short have each made some significant contributions, while Dawid Malan, the third blaster of Rockets’ big three, looks typically excellent for his fifty-two years.

With Rashid Khan leading their bowling attack, it’s easy to see why the Rockets are overall 4/6 favorites for this one, as all of their mid-range can be vulnerable if they lose early wickets. However, with those top three, and Malan so adept at keeping things together, it’s just hard to see the middle order being tested too often. As for the stakes, I’m not too interested in trying to pick between the Rockets big guns, even though I would always prefer the more risk averse Malan in all the top batsman markets, but for the hosts, DUCKETT looks striking and the 7/2 offered with Sky Bet is not to be missed. As already mentioned, Duckett has had a strong start to The Hundred and his only top score for the Fire could have been three if the aforementioned Bairstow hadn’t pipped him twice. There won’t be any Bairstow for company on Friday and given his adeptness at playing spin, and the fact that he’s a southpaw and so should find Rashid a little easier to get along with, he ticks plenty of boxes. Plus, with many of his Fire colleagues more known for producing quick cameos, Duckett appeals to the safer game if he wants to check the number three innings again. Man of the Match betting in focus As mentioned at the start of the piece, there may be even more opportunities to explore as the competition develops and the Man of the Match market is one that interests me. Unlike other tournaments and series, the Man of the Match for The Hundred is ultimately decided by a social media vote and this certainly changes the normal betting rules in this market.