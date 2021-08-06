West Virginia Football Releases First Depth Map 2021

West Virginia football has dropped their official depth for the 2021 season, and it’s finally starting to feel like a Morgantown football season is just around the corner.

Here are the players placed in WVU’s first depth map. The first mentioned are the starters.

insult

quarterback

Jarret Doege – red shirt senior

Doege threw 2,587 yards (64% completion rate) with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020, which is expected to take a step forward this season.

Garrett Greene – freshman’s red shirt

Attacking line

Grab left

Brendan Yates – red shirt sophomore

Yates played on the offensive line in all 10 games last season.

Nick Malone (red shirt sophomore) or Ja’Quay Hubbard (red shirt sophomore)

Left guard

James Gmiter- red shirt junior

Gmiter has started 20 games in two seasons at WVU, including eight games last season.

Donovan Beaver – sophomore red shirt

Centre

Zach Frazier – sophomore

Frazier played in all 10 games on the offensive line last season.

Tyler Connolly – Sophomore Red Shirt

Right guard

Doug Nester (junior) or Jordan White (red shirt freshmen)

Nester is an acclaimed transfer from Virginia Tech, while Hughes played in three games last season.

Correct Tackle

Parker Moorer (red shirt sophomore) or John Hughes (red shirt junior)

Moorer played in all 10 games last season, while Hughes played in 21 games, including all 10 games last season, in two seasons with WVU.

run back

Leddie Brown – senior

Brown rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns last season, a leading running back in all of college football.

Tony Mathis – sophomore red shirt

A’Varius Sparrow – freshman’s red shirt

External recipients

X receiver

Bryce Ford-Wheaton – red shirt junior

Ford-Wheaton caught 27 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns last season and finished second to WVU in receiving yards.

Kaden Praether – freshman

Z receiver

Sean Ryan (junior)or Isaiah Esdale (red shirt senior)

Ryan is a transfer from Temple who caught 25 passes for 264 yards last season while Esdale is a JUCO transfer who caught 12 passes for 115 yards last season.

Sam Brown – Freshman Red Shirt

Indoor receivers

H receiver

Sam James – freshman’s red shirt

James caught eight passes for 92 yards last season in a limited role on offense.

Graeson Malashevich – sophomore red shirt

Slot

Winston Wright Jr. – junior

Wright led WVU last season with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns.

Reese Smith – Freshman Red Shirt

Tight ending

Mike O’Laughlin – red shirt junior

O’Laughlin caught 15 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown last season.

TJ Banks – junior red shirt

Defense

Defense Line

Taijh Alston – red shirt junior

Alston played in one game last season, after having played in three games during his stay at Morgantown in the past two seasons. He is expected to make a jump this season.

Lanell Carr (Red Shirt Freshman) or Taurus Simmons (Red Shirt Freshman)

Nose Guard

Akheem Mesidor – sophomore

Mesidor logged 32 tackles (20 solo), 6.5 loss tackles and five sacks for WVU last season as a true freshman. His continued growth will be crucial for WVU this season.

Jordan Jefferson – Sophomore Red Shirt

Edward Vesterinen – freshman

Defensive Tackle

Dante Stills – red shirt senior

Stills racked up 35 tackles (15 solo), 10.5 tackles for losses and two sacks last season. Without his older brother Darius, now in the NFL, Stills becomes the leader of the WVU defense.

Jalen Thornton (red shirt sophomore) or Sean Martin (red shirt freshman)

linebackers

Bandit

VanDarius Cowan (red shirt senior) or Jared Bartlett (red shirt sophomore)

Cowan registered 17 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 loss tackles and two sacks last season, while Bartlett registered 19 tackles (11 solo), 5.5 loss tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Middle Defender

Josh Chandler-Semendo – senior

Chandler-Semendo finished third at WVU last season with 64 tackles (32 solo) while also recording four tackles for losses and an interception. He expects to become a key member of the linebacker corps this season.

Deshawn Stevens (Graduate Transfer) or James Thomas (Red Shirt Freshman)

Outside linebackers

Shall

Exree Read – red shirt junior

Loe registered 46 tackles (27 solo), two loss tackles and a forced fumble last season.

Lance Dixon – freshman red shirt

Cornerbacks

Right corner

Jackie Matthews-red shirt junior

Matthews collected three tackles in eight games last season and played in a limited role. He is expected to play a much bigger role than he played last season.

Charles Woods – junior red shirt

left corner

Nicktroy Fortune – junior

Fortune registered 35 tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and two pass breakups last season. He is expected to be the leader in secondary this season.

Daryl Porter Jr. – sophomore

safety

Javelin

Scottie Young – red shirt senior

Young replaces Tykee Smith this season and tries to fill a huge gap in the WVU defense. He spent the last three seasons in Arizona before transferring to WVU last year. He recorded at least 35 tackles and one interception in Arizona each season.

Naim Muhammad – sophomore red shirt

Free

Alonzo Addae – red shirt senior

Addae racked up 66 tackles (38 solo), a half tackle for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups last season. With expanded NCAA eligibility, his return is a huge boost for WVU.

Davis Mallinger – freshman

Cat

Sean Mahone – senior red shirt

Mahone registered 54 tackles (34 solo), two loss tackles, one interception and four pass breakups last season. Like Addae, he returns for an extra season, bolstering WVU’s depleted secondary.

Kerry Martin Jr. – red shirt sophomore

Specialists

kicker

Evan Staley (red shirt senior) or Tyler Sumpter (red shirt senior)

Staley was the starter for WVU last season, making six of nine attempts at 45 yards, while Sumpter made three of four attempts after moving from Troy to WVU.

punter

Tyler Sumpter- red shirt senior

kick off

Casey Legg – red shirt junior

Holder

Graeson Malashevich – red shirt sophomore

long snapper

JP Hadley (red shirt junior) or Austin Brinkman (red shirt freshmen)

Kick-off return

Winston Wright-junior

Wright returned 20 kickoffs last season and gained 425 total yards against 21.3 yards per return.

A’Varius Sparrow – freshman’s red shirt

Graeson Maleshevich – sophomore red shirt