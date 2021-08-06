Sports
West Virginia Football Releases First Depth Map 2021
West Virginia football has dropped their official depth for the 2021 season, and it’s finally starting to feel like a Morgantown football season is just around the corner.
Here are the players placed in WVU’s first depth map. The first mentioned are the starters.
quarterback
Jarret Doege – red shirt senior
Doege threw 2,587 yards (64% completion rate) with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020, which is expected to take a step forward this season.
Garrett Greene – freshman’s red shirt
Attacking line
Grab left
Brendan Yates – red shirt sophomore
Yates played on the offensive line in all 10 games last season.
Nick Malone (red shirt sophomore) or Ja’Quay Hubbard (red shirt sophomore)
Left guard
James Gmiter- red shirt junior
Gmiter has started 20 games in two seasons at WVU, including eight games last season.
Donovan Beaver – sophomore red shirt
Centre
Zach Frazier – sophomore
Frazier played in all 10 games on the offensive line last season.
Tyler Connolly – Sophomore Red Shirt
Right guard
Doug Nester (junior) or Jordan White (red shirt freshmen)
Nester is an acclaimed transfer from Virginia Tech, while Hughes played in three games last season.
Correct Tackle
Parker Moorer (red shirt sophomore) or John Hughes (red shirt junior)
Moorer played in all 10 games last season, while Hughes played in 21 games, including all 10 games last season, in two seasons with WVU.
run back
Leddie Brown – senior
Brown rushed for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns last season, a leading running back in all of college football.
Tony Mathis – sophomore red shirt
A’Varius Sparrow – freshman’s red shirt
External recipients
X receiver
Bryce Ford-Wheaton – red shirt junior
Ford-Wheaton caught 27 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns last season and finished second to WVU in receiving yards.
Kaden Praether – freshman
Z receiver
Sean Ryan (junior)or Isaiah Esdale (red shirt senior)
Ryan is a transfer from Temple who caught 25 passes for 264 yards last season while Esdale is a JUCO transfer who caught 12 passes for 115 yards last season.
Sam Brown – Freshman Red Shirt
Indoor receivers
H receiver
Sam James – freshman’s red shirt
James caught eight passes for 92 yards last season in a limited role on offense.
Graeson Malashevich – sophomore red shirt
Slot
Winston Wright Jr. – junior
Wright led WVU last season with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns.
Reese Smith – Freshman Red Shirt
Tight ending
Mike O’Laughlin – red shirt junior
O’Laughlin caught 15 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown last season.
TJ Banks – junior red shirt
Defense
Defense Line
Taijh Alston – red shirt junior
Alston played in one game last season, after having played in three games during his stay at Morgantown in the past two seasons. He is expected to make a jump this season.
Lanell Carr (Red Shirt Freshman) or Taurus Simmons (Red Shirt Freshman)
Nose Guard
Akheem Mesidor – sophomore
Mesidor logged 32 tackles (20 solo), 6.5 loss tackles and five sacks for WVU last season as a true freshman. His continued growth will be crucial for WVU this season.
Jordan Jefferson – Sophomore Red Shirt
Edward Vesterinen – freshman
Defensive Tackle
Dante Stills – red shirt senior
Stills racked up 35 tackles (15 solo), 10.5 tackles for losses and two sacks last season. Without his older brother Darius, now in the NFL, Stills becomes the leader of the WVU defense.
Jalen Thornton (red shirt sophomore) or Sean Martin (red shirt freshman)
linebackers
Bandit
VanDarius Cowan (red shirt senior) or Jared Bartlett (red shirt sophomore)
Cowan registered 17 tackles (seven solo), 4.5 loss tackles and two sacks last season, while Bartlett registered 19 tackles (11 solo), 5.5 loss tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Middle Defender
Josh Chandler-Semendo – senior
Chandler-Semendo finished third at WVU last season with 64 tackles (32 solo) while also recording four tackles for losses and an interception. He expects to become a key member of the linebacker corps this season.
Deshawn Stevens (Graduate Transfer) or James Thomas (Red Shirt Freshman)
Outside linebackers
Shall
Exree Read – red shirt junior
Loe registered 46 tackles (27 solo), two loss tackles and a forced fumble last season.
Lance Dixon – freshman red shirt
Cornerbacks
Right corner
Jackie Matthews-red shirt junior
Matthews collected three tackles in eight games last season and played in a limited role. He is expected to play a much bigger role than he played last season.
Charles Woods – junior red shirt
left corner
Nicktroy Fortune – junior
Fortune registered 35 tackles (26 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and two pass breakups last season. He is expected to be the leader in secondary this season.
Daryl Porter Jr. – sophomore
safety
Javelin
Scottie Young – red shirt senior
Young replaces Tykee Smith this season and tries to fill a huge gap in the WVU defense. He spent the last three seasons in Arizona before transferring to WVU last year. He recorded at least 35 tackles and one interception in Arizona each season.
Naim Muhammad – sophomore red shirt
Free
Alonzo Addae – red shirt senior
Addae racked up 66 tackles (38 solo), a half tackle for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups last season. With expanded NCAA eligibility, his return is a huge boost for WVU.
Davis Mallinger – freshman
Cat
Sean Mahone – senior red shirt
Mahone registered 54 tackles (34 solo), two loss tackles, one interception and four pass breakups last season. Like Addae, he returns for an extra season, bolstering WVU’s depleted secondary.
Kerry Martin Jr. – red shirt sophomore
Specialists
kicker
Evan Staley (red shirt senior) or Tyler Sumpter (red shirt senior)
Staley was the starter for WVU last season, making six of nine attempts at 45 yards, while Sumpter made three of four attempts after moving from Troy to WVU.
punter
Tyler Sumpter- red shirt senior
kick off
Casey Legg – red shirt junior
Holder
Graeson Malashevich – red shirt sophomore
long snapper
JP Hadley (red shirt junior) or Austin Brinkman (red shirt freshmen)
Kick-off return
Winston Wright-junior
Wright returned 20 kickoffs last season and gained 425 total yards against 21.3 yards per return.
A’Varius Sparrow – freshman’s red shirt
Graeson Maleshevich – sophomore red shirt
