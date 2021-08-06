Sports
Dallas Cowboys Introduces Jimmy Johnson to Ring of Honor, Says Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones didn’t say when it would happen, but he made an announcement Thursday night that many hoped would come sooner or later: Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.
Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, and Jones has said in the past that he didn’t want to take that moment away when discussing whether or when Johnson would be placed in his team’s Ring of Honor.
“I think we have some great days ahead of us,” Jones said on FOX’s pregame show before the Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game. “We’ll certainly recognize what’s happening here with the Hall of Fame, but Tex Schramm, who started that Ring of Honor, said, ‘Jerry, keep it a little limited with people, but make sure it’s not just about the plays that are going on. they made. Make sure they contribute to the story of the franchise.” Now it’s a little hard not to recognize [Johnson’s] contribution to the franchise’s story.”
After Jones’ announcement, Johnson, his former teammate at Arkansas, joked about when the introduction would take place, saying, “While I’m alive?”
After a record of 1-15 in 1989, his first year after taking over from Tom Landry, Johnson led the Cowboys back to prominence, with wins in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII. He and Jones argued after the second championship, but Johnson gets a lot of credit for the Cowboys’ win in Super Bowl XXX under coach Barry Switzer, a win that made Dallas the first franchise to win three Super Bowls in four. year.
In five seasons with the Cowboys, Johnson had a 44-36 record and went 7-1 in the postseason.
At the start of the training camp, Jones expressed regret over the split with Johnson.
“Ridiculous. My role here was, my job was to hold it together,” Jones said, later choking. “It was my job. I should have respected something that worked well. Those are the things that come to mind. We did a great job. He’s a great coach and I’m proud of him as a friend, and proud that we had the times we had. We just had a great experience.”
Last month, Johnson was asked about the Ring of Honor during an interview in Key Largo, Florida.
“I think other people think about the Ring of Honor a lot more than I do,” Johnson said. “Jerry has told me several times that he’s going to put me in the main ring, and I think that day will come when Jerry feels like it, which is fine with me. I know what we’ve been able to achieve, and I’m very much there to be proud of.”
At the end of the interview Thursday, Johnson hugged Jones.
“Our successes wouldn’t have happened and every player who was on those teams knows that — Michael [Irvin] and Emmitt [Smith] and everyone else. We needed both guys to make this happen,” Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman said on the pregame show. “Jimmy couldn’t have been the coach he was if it weren’t for Jerry and his property, and Jerry wouldn’t have been. wouldn’t have been the owner he was if it weren’t for Jimmy as the head coach. And we were the beneficiaries of that. I’m just happy to see these two together. That’s what we all hoped for.”
