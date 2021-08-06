Cricket-Anderson drags England back into match in wet Nottingham





NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Seamer James Anderson won the final round of his duel with Indian captain Virat Kohli, dragging England back into the game on a rainy second day of Thursday’s opening test. Anderson hit in two balls twice to bring new excitement to the match before the rain washed away almost the entire final session and stranded India at 125-4. Opener KL Rahul batted at 57, while Rishabh Pant was at seven with the tourists still 58 behind England’s first-innings total of 183. Anderson, who is now tied with former Indian spinner Anil Kumble at 619 test wickets, will take two days to complete his 14th over in the match. Obviously it’s important to get some quick ones, especially Virat. He is such an influential player for them, always good to get him early, the 39-year-old told reporters. It’s always good to take out a world-class player. You want to challenge yourself against the best and he is definitely one of the best. India resumed at 21 without a loss and had a near-perfect morning session at Trent Bridge. The partnership between their openers was approaching the turn of the century when Ollie Robinson delivered Rohit Sharma for 36 with the last delivery before lunch. Anderson returned from the break to fire the wiry Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in consecutive deliveries, with Jos Buttler taking both catches behind the stumps. Pujara made four and Kohli fell for a golden duck, the Indian captain looking crestfallen after being defeated by his nemesis. Ajinkya Rahane could have run out of money before opening his account, but the vice-captain of India didn’t learn his lesson and his luck soon ran out. Rahane felt a single even when Rahul had only defended a pitch from Robinson and was defeated by the direct pitch from Jonny Bairstows as he returned to the non-striker end. Cruising at 97 without a loss, India dropped to 112-4 and it could have been worse, but Dom Sibley dropped Rahul and then at 52, after the batter passed Anderson. After the rain forced an early tea, two attempts were made to continue the match, but a total of three balls could be bowled before the umpires called a halt. The first match of the series of five tests between the teams marks the start of a new cycle of the World Test Championship. Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; adaptation by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge

