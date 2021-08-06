Willow Spring prepares for first JV-only football season





— Population growth in the southern half of Wake County has led to the need to build more schools to accommodate the current and projected number of students growing up in the area. Recently, Green Level opened on the western edge of the county, while South Garner opened on the eastern edge. Now it is Willow Spring opening near Fuquay-Varina at the lower end of the county. The Green Level and South Garner athletic departments have gone through their growing pains and have begun to establish themselves as mainstays in the county. Willow Spring will go through the same process starting this season, and the JV-only football team will be an interesting aspect of it. Jason Wilkes, who comes over from Cary, is given the task of guiding the football program through this process. “The summer was great,” Wilkes said. “We’ve had a great turnout. Our numbers have been increasing every day. The hustle and bustle of the program has made children more enthusiastic about football.” The Storm started with 15 players on the first day of training and now operates with about 50 participants, a solid number for a JV-only team of just 9th and 10th graders. “They really embrace this new opportunity,” Wilkes said. “I think they are proud to be the first to play football at our school. That means a lot to them.” Wilkes knows that establishing a culture and an identity is an essential part of building a successful program. Since they’re only playing one JV season with no opportunity to play in the postseason, this first year is a great opportunity for them to lay that foundation. “This year is a lot about pride,” Wilkes said. “They really embrace this process that we’re going through. We’re really trying to drive home that we’re just trying to trust the climb… They’re going to be part of this as a three or four-year contract… We talk about that every day before we hit the field.’ The identity Wilkes and his staff helped establish with Cary was one built around hard work and strong lines. The Imps also threw a lot of ball, something players who went through the Fuquay-Varina pipeline don’t. The Bengals have had some very successful seasons in recent years, but their new close rivals should provide a contrast in styles. “Offensively we will be several and spread it out a bit,” Wilkes said. “But we’re also going to be throwing the ball in the air quite a bit, and that’s going to be something new for some of those kids in that area.” “We want to be aggressive. We want to make sure we maximize the chances.” More about this

