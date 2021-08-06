The city’s hockey program returns in the fall

Editorial





The Town of Oyster Bay has announced that the Towns Deck Hockey League will return for the fall. The competition starts in September and is open to boys and girls aged 6-14.

Deck hockey is a variation of traditional ice hockey, where the games are played without skates on the deck of an ice rink after the ice has melted away for the season. The season will consist of 10 games and training sessions over a period of 10 weeks, culminating in a play-off competition.

Boys and girls aged 6-14 who are enrolled in the Towns Youth Deck Hockey League will have a great opportunity to not only improve their hockey skills but also learn important life lessons such as sportsmanship from our talented and dedicated coaching staff, Supervisor Saladino said . Deck Hockey is a really fun twist on traditional ice hockey, and I’m looking forward to the boys and girls in our town giving this program a try!

Registration will be at the Allen Park Community Room (45 Motor Ave, Farmingdale) on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM, and at Syosset Woodbury Community Park (In the Skatehouse) on Wednesday, August 18 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM. The program costs $95 for residents and $110 for non-residents. Each child must bring their own equipment, a list of which will be provided upon registration.

Families must submit proof of residency and a copy of their child’s birth certificate when registering. Only checks or money orders made payable to Town of Oyster Bay will be accepted. If a session is canceled due to bad weather, an attempt will be made to make up for a make-up day(s). For more information, please call (516) 797-7945.