Strong start Dallas Keuchels is lost, Royals take series from White Sox

Dallas Keuchel knows he wasn’t well in July.

He knows that has to change.

August is here, and in Keuchel’s first start of the month, the veteran lefthander took a turn for the better, giving up two runs and three hits in six innings Thursday-evening in the White Sox 3-2 loss to the Royals at a guaranteed rate.

Tonight felt very, very, very good, Keuchel said. It just kind of sucks to see a loss next to your name, get out there and do all you can.

A two-out, two-run double by Emmanuel Rivera in the first inning brought Keuchel into a hole, but he deserved better. The line drive flew straight into centerfielder Adam Engel, who appeared to be out of touch and turned the wrong way, allowing the ball to pass him while Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier scored.

I heard him say I think he lost it for a while, said manager Tony La Russa.

Then Keuchel only allowed a hit in the sixth; he then registered his fourth and fifth strikeouts on both cutters against Perez and Dozier, the Royals 3-4 batters.

I thought I was throwing well, but I wasn’t throwing well enough, Keuchel said. Nights like this sting you. This one will stay with me for a while.

Keuchel (7-5) tried to keep the Sox from falling to 9-11 since the All-Star break. He sounded like a team leader trying to keep his team on their toes as they had a 9 game lead over the Indians, who also lost.

We just didn’t win, and we value wins more than anything in this game, Keuchel said. We have to take that game. It started with me.

Keuchel walked about three batters and lowered his ERA to 4.44, the highest in a rotation coming in with a 3.26 ERA, the best in the American League.

Keuchel, 33, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner and the only Sox starter not to take an extra rest through the rotation this time, pitched to a 6.26 ERA in July. He hadn’t had a bad month since May 2016, when he had a 6.63 ERA with the Astros.

I just have to get better. I have to clean up that one little one [mech-anical] foul, he said after his last appearance against the Indians in which he gave up five runs in 5 innings.

In Thursday’s first inning against Royals lefty Daniel Lynch, Jose Abreu homered for the second time in two nights and the 20th time this season. But it was the only support for Keuchel, who couldn’t stop the Royals from winning the series in fourth place.

The Sox had six hits and struckout nine.

Hunted too much, La Russa said. We’ve been tinkering around here lately.

Sox put the leadoff man on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth but didn’t score. With two ups and no outs in the sixth, Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play and Royals first baseman Carlos Santana made a good stop on a sharp hit by Yoan Moncada.

Reynaldo Lopez relieved Keuchel and served up a homerun for Edward Olivares in the seventh to give the Royals a 3-1 lead. Engel jumped to the wall and the ball slipped off his glove.

Eloy Jimenez, who has been 3-for-22 since coming off the injured list, doubled down Cesar Hernandez (2-for-4) in the eighth to make it 3-2. The Sox went down in a row in the ninth against lefty Jake Brentz, who got his first save.

Dallas threw very well, said La Russa. Just had trouble stringing together hits. We just need to fix that.