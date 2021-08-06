Sports
Strong start Dallas Keuchels is lost, Royals take series from White Sox
Dallas Keuchel knows he wasn’t well in July.
He knows that has to change.
August is here, and in Keuchel’s first start of the month, the veteran lefthander took a turn for the better, giving up two runs and three hits in six innings Thursday-evening in the White Sox 3-2 loss to the Royals at a guaranteed rate.
Tonight felt very, very, very good, Keuchel said. It just kind of sucks to see a loss next to your name, get out there and do all you can.
A two-out, two-run double by Emmanuel Rivera in the first inning brought Keuchel into a hole, but he deserved better. The line drive flew straight into centerfielder Adam Engel, who appeared to be out of touch and turned the wrong way, allowing the ball to pass him while Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier scored.
I heard him say I think he lost it for a while, said manager Tony La Russa.
Then Keuchel only allowed a hit in the sixth; he then registered his fourth and fifth strikeouts on both cutters against Perez and Dozier, the Royals 3-4 batters.
I thought I was throwing well, but I wasn’t throwing well enough, Keuchel said. Nights like this sting you. This one will stay with me for a while.
Keuchel (7-5) tried to keep the Sox from falling to 9-11 since the All-Star break. He sounded like a team leader trying to keep his team on their toes as they had a 9 game lead over the Indians, who also lost.
We just didn’t win, and we value wins more than anything in this game, Keuchel said. We have to take that game. It started with me.
Keuchel walked about three batters and lowered his ERA to 4.44, the highest in a rotation coming in with a 3.26 ERA, the best in the American League.
Keuchel, 33, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner and the only Sox starter not to take an extra rest through the rotation this time, pitched to a 6.26 ERA in July. He hadn’t had a bad month since May 2016, when he had a 6.63 ERA with the Astros.
I just have to get better. I have to clean up that one little one [mech-anical] foul, he said after his last appearance against the Indians in which he gave up five runs in 5 innings.
In Thursday’s first inning against Royals lefty Daniel Lynch, Jose Abreu homered for the second time in two nights and the 20th time this season. But it was the only support for Keuchel, who couldn’t stop the Royals from winning the series in fourth place.
The Sox had six hits and struckout nine.
Hunted too much, La Russa said. We’ve been tinkering around here lately.
Sox put the leadoff man on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth but didn’t score. With two ups and no outs in the sixth, Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play and Royals first baseman Carlos Santana made a good stop on a sharp hit by Yoan Moncada.
Reynaldo Lopez relieved Keuchel and served up a homerun for Edward Olivares in the seventh to give the Royals a 3-1 lead. Engel jumped to the wall and the ball slipped off his glove.
Eloy Jimenez, who has been 3-for-22 since coming off the injured list, doubled down Cesar Hernandez (2-for-4) in the eighth to make it 3-2. The Sox went down in a row in the ninth against lefty Jake Brentz, who got his first save.
Dallas threw very well, said La Russa. Just had trouble stringing together hits. We just need to fix that.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/8/5/22612256/dallas-keuchel-strong-start-goes-to-waste-royals-take-series-from-white-sox
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]