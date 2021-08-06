Best tennis equipment for beginners and beyond in 2021, according to a tennis editor

I have to start with the caveat that I’m not a tennis pro, exactly. I have been playing tennis since my beloved grandmother taught me to play as a child. My tennis career peaked with a few appearances at national level tournaments and a full athletic scholarship to a Division I university over two decades ago. But after years of junior and collegiate competition, I found myself over it: I even walked away from my last collegiate match, burned out, left my shoes and equipment on the court with no rackets, and was determined never to pick them up again. to grab.

Years later, inspired by a friendship with a journalist David Shaftel (with whom I would later found the tennis lifestyle publication) racket), I rediscovered tennis as an adult. It has rekindled a relationship with the sport and underlined everything I loved about it before. We started the magazine five years ago because we wanted to share that with other people, even those who don’t play the sport, so they don’t have to feel like they know which player is ranked what or buy a nice racket to appreciate the tennis lifestyle.

And most importantly, when you start playing tennis, you don’t have to be a very good player to love the sport. It’s a really healthy, fun activity open to kids or grandparents aged 5 or 95 and the perfect distance sport.

So whether, like me, you’ve found your way back after being away for a while, or you’re brand new to the game, maybe lured by the huge revival in casual tennis that happened during the pandemic, I am here to advise you on how to pick it up. Below are some of my recommendations for the best tennis equipment for beginners, including the gear you really need and the looks that will make you feel your best.