Farhan Akhtar Gets Cheated For Wishing The Women’s Hockey Team Instead Of The Men’s Team Olympic Victory | Buzz News
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has caught the attention of netizens for wishing the wrong Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. On Thursday (Aug 5), the Men’s Hockey Team made the country proud by winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games.
On a whim, the actor took to Twitter and accidentally congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the men’s team.
Later, Farhan, realizing his mistake, deleted the tweet. However, a few internet users took the opportunity to take a screenshot of his tweet before deleting it.
View the screenshot:
The actor then shared a new tweet congratulating the Men’s Hockey Team.
So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal..super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey
Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021
Many netizens seized the opportunity to beat Farhan for his blunder. Check out some of their tweets:
Another joke: Farhan Akhtar congratulates women #hockeyindia team after men in blue take home the bronze on #Olympics, delete tweet pic.twitter.com/p7dFYh8kkk
Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) August 5, 2021
Farhan Akhtar is a time traveler. Therefore, sometimes he recommends something that has already happened in the past and sometimes he predicts the future. pic.twitter.com/UKBY1KgiE1
BheeshmPitamah (@BheeshmPitamah) August 5, 2021
In another worldpic.twitter.com/Qv4E3DbtUN
Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) August 5, 2021
Tweet deleted by @KeepFootball . First CAA blunder and now thispic.twitter.com/H3DuuDWUmc
Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 5, 2021
The emptiness of #bollywood and the so-called torchbearer of Bollywood activism #farhanakhtar pic.twitter.com/yQUk4y6TLQ
Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) August 5, 2021
On the work front, Farhan was last seen in the movie ‘Toofaan’ directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan and Rakeysh previously collaborated for the successful “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” in 2013. “Toofaan” appeared on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.
