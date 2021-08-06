Granger’s Sarah Hildebrandt Makes Tokyo Olympic Debut With Dominance





This one will take a while to get across. As ever. Sarah Hildebrandt led all the way in her 50kg weight class semifinal at Friday morning’s Tokyo Olympics and looked certain to be battling for a gold medal in women’s wrestling. Then, with three seconds left, China’s Yanan Sun executed a perfect lateral drop, scoring four points to come from behind and take a 10-7 win. Hildebrandt sat stunned in the MakuhariMesse Hall in Tokyo, Japan, as her Chinese opponent ran across the mat in celebration. Lake:Noie: Olympic wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt takes the long road from Granger to Tokyo Lake:5 things to know about Olympic wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt from Granger Lake:For Olympics, Sarah Hildebrandt turns to famous face, Penn coach Brad Harper Hildebrandt’s tournament is not over yet, however. She still has a potential bronze medal in front of her and she will wrestle that Saturday morning against either YusneylisGuzman Lopez from Cuba or Oksana Livach from Ukraine. Guzman Lopez and Livach must meet in a rematch (consolation contest) to determine who Hildebrandt will wrestle for the bronze medal. That’s supposed to happen on NBC Olympic Channel about 7 a.m. (EDT) Saturday, though the schedule is fluid. Whatever happens, Hildebrandt and Brad Harper of her Penn High School coach will probably have nightmares about the last minute of her semifinal, especially the last few seconds. Hildebrandt looked dominant as the semi-finals started, as in her first two matches, a few hours earlier. After blocking a shot from Sun in the opening seconds, Hildebrandt scrambled for a 1:20 takedown into the game, then scored two more points on a belly wrench at 1:40. Moments later, a penalty against Sun, who had been warned about Hildebrandt’s fingers bending back, made it 5-0 in favor of the Granger. Another Hildebrandt takedown, balanced against a one-point turnaround by Sun, made it 7-1 at the halfway mark. Then the tide started to turn. With 2:21 to go, Sun scored two points on an exposure, narrowing the margin to 7-3. Sun, 29, was a world champion in 2013 and a bronze medalist in the 2016 Olympics, so she understands how to deal with adversity. NBC’s TV commentators began to worry that Hildebrandt wasn’t as aggressive as he was in the first half. After some handfights, Sun scored another takedown with 38 seconds left, making the score 7-5. Hildebrandt, 28, was a silver medalist of the world in 2018, so she’s been in tight spots before too. With 10 seconds to go, Hildebrandt was driven out of the track, making it a one-point game, 7-6. When the competition resumed, Sun stepped into Hildebrandt’s arms and with three seconds to go, she performed a side fall, flipping the Penn graduate onto her back in a four-point motion. Final score: 10-7 in favor of Sun. Sun will wrestle Japan’s SusakiYui for the gold medal after Hildebrandt’s bronze medal match. An impressive start Prior to the semifinals, Hildebrandt was absolutely dominant in winning her first two 50kg matches at the MakuhariMesse Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Against Turkey’s Evan Demirhan in the opening round, Hildebrandt scored an 11-0 victory by technical superiority, taking just 4:38 to pull it off. But that was just a warm-up. Less than half an hour later in the quarter-finals, paired with Bulgarian Miglena Georgieva Selishka, Hildebrandt had already settled things half way. Hildebrandt ran perfectly on his feet and scored in a fast series of corners to win 12-2 and stop the clock at 1:48. Selishka is ranked #3 in the world by United World Wrestling, the sport’s governing body. Earlier this year, Selishka was number 1 in the world. Hildebrandt is currently at number 7.

