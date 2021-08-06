Hockey star Gurjit Kaur’s sister laments the lack of sports facilities in their village : The Tribune India





Aparna Banerjic Tribune News Service Jalandhar, August 6 The future of women’s hockey in India is bright and Gurjit has emerged as the shining star, beams proud coach Varinder Singh (75), an Olympian who endured Friday’s nail-biting battle for bronze between India and Germany in Tokyo. Gurjit’s sister Pardeep Kaur, a coach at Sansarpur, watched the game on a hockey field where she coaches girls. “I am proud of my sister. She has worked very hard to get here,” she said. Pardeep lamented the lack of sports training facilities in their village. “There is no playground or sports facilities in our village. Gurjit exercised in the scorching heat to maintain her fitness when she was at home. In our village people are not aware of women’s sports. So you can’t even go outside there, except in a suit I hope that after Gurjit’s great performance, the state government encourages women’s hockey.” Hailing from Miadi Kalan village in Ajnala, Gurjit studied at Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar for three years and reached heights in hockey during the same period. Gurjit’s two goals in four minutes remained a highlight of the match, played for the bronze medal. During the Olympics, the drag flicker, also known as India’s goalscoring machine, has scored four goals: two against Germany and one against Argentina and Australia. Parminder Kaur, who coached her at Lyallpur Khalsa College, said: “Winning and losing are part of life, but she has made us proud. There will be many Gurjits now. She has set in motion a series of events leading to a resurgence of women’s hockey. Several girls will take her motivation away. India has delivered an exceptional performance and Gurjit was central to that.” Pardeep Kaur said that Gurjit went through many hardships and overcame all obstacles to get here. “We may have lost the bronze, but she has left her mark. Her journey will inspire many,” he said. Coach Varinder Singh said Gurjit has made the nation proud. “I am amazed to see how much she must have practiced. She scored four Olympic goals and her future will only be brighter from here. We can expect a stronger India team at the 2024 Olympics,” he said. When Gurjit’s family in Miadi Kalan saw her match on generator-powered electricity during a power outage, Pardeep joked: “Tuhanu pata hi hai, peanutn vich kinni light andi hai (long power cuts are a routine in the village).”

