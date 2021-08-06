Spencer Sanders Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List





STILL WATER Oklahoma State Quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of 53 FBS players on the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist, announced Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. The Cowboy junior is one of 10 quarterbacks on the waiting list for the award, which recognizes the best offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity ; in particular, tenacity and determination to overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of goals. In addition, the nominees must either have been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school, or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college. A junior from Denton, Texas, Sanders has already been named on the Davey O’Brien Award watchlist and as one of the top 25 quarterbacks for 2021 by the Stransfer news. He is an exciting talent who finished 2020 as the Cheez-It Bowl Most Valuable Player after 305 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in OSU’s 37-34 win over number 18 Miami. On the year 2020, Sanders finished second in the Big 12 with 8.13 yards per pass and third in the conference with a strike efficiency of 143.2. He also finished in the conference’s top five in several other categories, including passing touchdowns (14), total offense per game (252.9), percentage completion (62.8), passing yards (2,007), passing yards per game ( 223) and yards per completion (12.95). He was given an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by the league’s head coaches. Sanders also enjoyed a record-breaking freshman campaign in 2019, as he was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after setting an OSU freshman record by hitting for 2,065 yards. His 4,072 passing yards in his career after his sophomore year was the second-highest ever for a sophomore OSU, trailing just behind 2014-15’s 4,623 Mason Rudolph. Up to 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be named in November and up to five finalists in December. They are selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and past winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet, scheduled for January 12, 2022. The Cowboys are slated to open for the 2021 season on September 4, facing the state of Missouri at 6 p.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium. Fans can purchase Cowboy Football 2021 season tickets at okstate.com/tickets or by calling or texting 877-ALL-4-OSU.

