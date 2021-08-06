Sports
Preview of Montana’s Opponent: With Eric Barriere Back and Football Not Dropped, Eastern Washington’s Eyes Return to Glory | UM Grizzlies
SPOKANE Eastern Washington had a pretty successful year on the field and hardwood amid the pandemic.
The Eagles were the only school to make it to the FCS playoffs and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament last season, and in the latter they nearly beat the national powerhouse Kansas.
But the same school that was FCS’s national runner-up in 2018 and won the title in 2010 was at the same time considering whether to stop football or leave Division I, and finally decided against those measures.
Amid the uncertainty, EWU coach Aaron Best had simple advice for his coaches and players. It’s a similar message to what he’s sharing with them now on how to tackle this season as the Eagles prepare for their quest to try and return to national glory.
It certainly doesn’t help the optics, especially recruiting, when those things are discussed, but we can only control what we can control, he said at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in Spokane, Washington last week.
While the EWU men’s basketball team experienced a mass exodus when coach Shantay Legans left for Portland after last season, Best believes the soccer team is in a good place. The Eagles are returning 11 of their 13 players who would have been seniors last year because they chose to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA awarded athletes because of the pandemic.
All-American quarterback Eric Barriere, Big Sky’s offensive preseason MVP, thought about a transfer for a moment, but knew in the back of his mind that he had unfinished business at EWU. He led the Eagles to a national second-place finish in 2018, missed the postseason in 2019 and lost in the first round of the playoffs in the short spring season.
We got everyone back so we didn’t lose any key pieces, and I feel like the spring season has helped us grow as a team and build chemistry, he said. I’m just trying to win a championship for the boys. That’s what I’m trying to focus on, going hard in the training room, on the field and trying to get on top of it.
The return of Barriers propelled the Eagles to a No. 3 position in both the media and Big Sky coaches preseason polls. They have three other preseason All-Big Sky picks in receiver Talolo Limu-Jones, offensive tackle Tristen Taylor and defensive end Mitchell Johnson.
Still, the talent isn’t there across the board as it was when the Eagles won Big Sky titles five times from 2010-16. Best knows it will be a climb to be a legitimate national title contender, so he’s looking for improvements on all three levels of defense and running.
To be respected, I think, in football, whatever the level, you have to defend great and run the ball, he said. Being feared and respected are two different things, and our transgression will continue to do great things. We would score points, but we need to be more consistent in defence.
At least the Eagles will still be able to compete for the Big Sky and FCS championships. Other league coaches with ties to EWU did not foresee talking about dropping football or leaving Division I.
Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, a former EWU player, recalled the same conversations about football in previous years. This time, EWU’s athletic department looked for ways to stabilize itself financially as the budget deficit exceeded $5 million. The four options were to keep football and stay in Division I and the Big Sky, stay in Division I but drop football and go to another conference, go to Division II or go to Division III.
I didn’t think there was any chance they would drop the football, Barnum said. I walked in there as a player and remember the school paper saying the same thing: are we keeping football or are we dropping football as a way to save college finances? Then I came back as a coach at Idaho State and the school paper says the same thing: Should we keep football? I’m like, am I in a time warp? That’s the last thing they need to worry about.
The EWU Board of Trustees voted 6-1 in June to stay in Division I with football, the recommendation of interim president David May. More details will come when May presents his full plan to the Board of Trustees at their October meeting, the same month that Montana plays at EWU in a nationally broadcast game on ESPNU.
That decision is what Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin expected. He is the one who led EWU to the 2010 national title during his head coaching there from 2008-16.
Eastern football, long before I got there and after I left, was a huge porch for that college, Baldwin said. Many positive things have come out of that. You’re never going to convince me that’s a good thing.
