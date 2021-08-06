3 attacking players to watch out for in Fall Camp 2021

FSU football kicks off fall camp this weekend as they prepare for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to visit Tallahassee for the first time since 2014.

The Noles have several new faces to the transfer portal, coupled with several young players who came into action as freshmen last season.

FSU football fans don’t know what to expect with so many new pieces. However, I don’t think the product can or will be worse than last season.

I can stress the importance of having spring camp, summer training and fall camp to prepare for the season.

I think in general I see noticeable improvement, but I hope there is a step forward when it comes to the team mentality. Will it be enough to give this team six or more wins?

I wrote a few weeks ago about the six most winable matches on the schedule. I know everyone hopes the defense makes improvements from last year.

However, I think this is the offense that will have to take this team to victories in 2021. Here are three players to watch out for in Fall Camp. If they have good camps and play well this season?

The Noles will win six or more games.