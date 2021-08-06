Sports
Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint triple in Jamaican 4x100m win; US second
Fourth in the fourth Olympics in a row, a Jamaican has won gold in the track and field sprint events.
From 2008* to 2016, that was Usain Bolt. in Tokyo, Elaine Thompson-Herahcontinued the series.
Thompson-Herah ran the second leg of Jamaica’s gold medal-winning women’s 4x100m relay team on Friday, completing the gold triple in the 100m, 200m and 4×1 relay.
Together with teammates Briana Williams, Shericka Jackson and now eight-time Olympic medalist Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jamaica finished the race with one lap in 41.02, the second fastest time in history.
The United States passed 0.43 later for silver, followed by Great Britain for bronze in 41.88.
Thompson-Herah became just the fifth woman to win at least three track and field gold medals at the same Olympics and the first to do so since AmericanAllyson Felixat the 2012 London Olympics. No woman had completed the triple in the sprints since Florence Griffith-Joyner did in Seoul 1988.
The 29-year-old Jamaican also won double golds in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and took silver in the 4×1 for an American team that also included Felix. Thompson-Herah now holds five Olympic career gold medals, trailing only Felix’s six for the most in female athletic history.
Felix also ran as part of the 2012 London United States relay which finished in 40.82, which is still the world record.
* Bolt’s gold medal in the 2008 4x100m relay was retroactively stripped in 2017 due to a doping violation by teammate Nesta Carter
