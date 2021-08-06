Men’s Olympic final between Brazil and Spain will be a battle of football philosophies

There’s something completely random about the Olympic soccer tournament for men.

With clubs under no obligation to release their players, it’s hardly a test of who’s best at youth level – men’s football at the Games is usually an under-23 competition with three players over the age of 24, this time it’s under-age. 24 because of the delay of the year. Instead, so much comes down to whether or not the teams can call on the services of their best-qualified players.

There is certainly food for thought as to whether the competition is worth it, but Saturday’s final is undoubtedly worth it. It is not just a meeting of two attractive teams, but Brazil vs. Spain has also become a battle of ideas, a sharp contemporary rivalry with a lot of needle, especially on the Brazilian side.

– Men’s Olympic Games Match & Game Schedule

– Tan: Japan’s quest for gold ends, but history still beckons

Nearly ten years ago, at the end of 2011, Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona faced Santos in the final of the Club World Cup. To the surprise of many Brazilians, Barcelona rode to a 4-0 victory with breathtaking ease. In the press conference after the game, Guardiola got stuck in the stiletto. His team handled the ball, he said, as his grandfather told him Brazil used to do.

Not surprisingly, this provoked a reaction. With their patient passing game, Spain were the reigning World and European champions at the time, a few months away from successfully defending their continental title. But it wasn’t just their triumphs that made the Brazilian backup. It was the swagger with which this was achieved. Brazilians are understandably and rightly proud to be the only five-time world champion. But there was also pride in being seen as the spiritual guardians of what is referred to abroad as ‘the beautiful game’, and in Brazil it is called ‘soccer art’.

But now that many Brazilian coaches were fixated on the counterattack, here came the Spaniards with pretensions to appropriate them – to win and then crow about the way they’d done it.

Admittedly, many Brazilians were a little bored with Spanish possession. Where Barcelona had Lionel Messi to deliver the individual fantasy and the crazy, devastating dribbles, in his absence, passing Spain could be stale at times. But with others it can be dazzling, a constant and dynamic exercise in geometry, constantly forming new triangles as two players exchange passes and a third moves into position to receive.

But some Brazilians were lucky not to see any beauty in this. During the recent Euros, there were pundits on Brazilian TV who could not hide their desire to see the Spaniards defeated, punished for the perceived arrogance of their belief in a passing game.

Two Spanish coaches have recently worked in the Brazilian national game, both proponents of a possession-based style. Former Guardiola assistant Domenec Torrent was in charge of Rio giants Flamengo, while Internacional moved further south with Miguel Angel Ramirez, fresh off an excellent spell at Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle.

Brazil sees itself as the spiritual guardians of ‘the beautiful game’, but in recent decades Spain has appropriated the Selecao. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neither lasted long. Neither was given much time to build. Both felt the hostility of an environment in which many were prepared to fail, anxious to conclude that Spanish possession wasn’t all it came down to.

It is striking how few major matches there have been between the two national teams in recent times. There was, of course, the 2013 Confederations Cup final. This is basically the tournament where Spain’s crown began to slip. They were irresistible during 45 minutes of a group match against Uruguay, and never better. When Brazil beat them 3-0 in the Maracana, it marked the end of the era of Spanish rule, but it did not mark the beginning of a new Brazilian era. In both subsequent World Cups, as in the previous two, Brazil’s campaign came to an end as soon as they faced a Western European team in the knockout rounds. And it’s this that adds extra spice to Saturday’s Olympic final.

Of course, a gold medal is at stake. But the competition also points to Qatar 2022. It presents a promising team from Brazil with a challenge that is not entirely separate from the challenge that the seniors will face at the end of next year.

Where the other European teams – such as the German side that faced Brazil in their opening game – were weak, Spain is strong. Much of this has to do with the calendar. The Spanish season is starting relatively late meaning the clubs were more willing to release players and Spain has brought in a team with some young lions from the European Championship where they clearly outperformed eventual champions Italy in the semi-finals .

Unlike Mexico, which was so disappointingly cautious against Brazil on Tuesday, Spain will come out to play, have the ball, work their triangles and ask questions of Brazil’s defense. Do they need too many chances to score? Will they get many chances against a Brazilian defense that has only conceded three goals in five games? And on the other hand, can they keep the attack in Brazil in the open?

The doubt is especially relevant as to whether -forward Matheus Cunha is fit to return, as his versatility and back-to-go play open up attacking options that were not present in the scoreless draw against the Mexicans. Richarlison is the top scorer, but Cunha is the only one on target in the knockout matches. Across the offensive line, Brazil can enjoy a rare opportunity to counterattack against an opponent whose game plan is not based on caution.

The prospect is for a better final than the Olympic tournament probably deserves. And of a game whose ripples will be felt all the way in Qatar 2022.