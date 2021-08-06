Former Red Wings assistants ascend to WMU hockey coach part of 11-year journey

KALAMAZOO, MI When Pat Ferschweiler joined the Jeff Blashills Western Michigan hockey coaching staff in 2010, he set his sights on one day in the middle of the Broncos bench.

With Blashill also in his first season as WMU head coach, the farsighted Ferschweiler knew it would take time, but after 11 years, the former Bronco hockey player returns to take over the program at his alma mater.

WMU announced Ferschweiler as the seventh Broncos hockey head coach in program history on Tuesday, the same day Andy Murray officially stepped down after a 10-year stint.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Ferschweiler said he learned of Murray’s decision to step down on July 29 and was surprised but excited at the new opportunity.

The first interview was last Thursday, so this happened quite quickly, Ferschweiler said he heard that 70-year-old Murray would be stepping down. I think anyone who knows Andy Murray would be surprised that he’s stepped down and won’t be sitting behind the bench anymore, and I’m sure he’s not done with hockey yet and will find another way to be involved. The man loves hockey and has a huge passion for hockey. He is a great hockey coach and a very good person.

So in that respect I was a little surprised, but at some point I mean, Andy has done so much in hockey, and I think it was about time he was ready. I think Ruth, his wife, was just as ready as anyone, and so, again, I told Kathy when I first came back here 11 years ago that I was coming back here to be the head coach. This is something I prepared for, was ready for, so I feel super comfortable in the role right now.

I am very confident that I am ready for the job and that this program would continue to move in such a positive direction, he added.

Ferschweiler, a 1993 WMU graduate, appeared in 116 games as a forward for the Broncos, scoring 30 goals and 65 assists in that period. He was the team’s most valuable player during the 1992-93 campaign, in which he scored 35 points, including 15 of the team’s goals. He was also named the CCHA’s Best Defensive Forward during the 1991-1992 season.

West Michigan associate head coach Pat Ferschweiler talks to a player during practice on Thursday, September 26, 2013 at Lawson Ice Arena.Kalamazoo Gazette

He returned to the Broncos in 2010 as part of the Blashills staff and helped guide WMU to the NCAA tournament. He then stayed with the team under Murray, who was hired when Blashill left to become an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings.

Born in Rochester, Minnesota, Ferschweiler coached with Murray for three seasons before rejoining Blashill as an assistant for the Grand Rapids Griffins, the top club of the Red Wings in the minor league.

When Blashill became Red Wings head coach in July 2015, he took Ferschweiler as an assistant coach, a role he held until 2019, when he returned to WMU to serve as an assistant under Murray.

After spending five seasons on the bench with Murray at Kalamazoo, Ferschweiler said the art of preparation was the biggest lesson he learned from the longtime coach, who also spent 10 years as an NHL head coach for six with the Los Angeles Kings and four. at the St. Louis Blues.

I say this often, but Andy has given me the gift of over-preparation, and what I mean by that is I’m never surprised by anything, Ferschweiler said. We’ve done our homework, whether it’s film study, whether listening to the other head coaches’ press conferences would have as much information as possible about our opponent, and the best possible way to use that to prepare to be successful in hockey games, would have.

Now we may differ slightly in how we would use that information. Andy gives all the information to the players; I may be a bit more selective with some of that as a more necessary foundation, but I think it’s a great gift. We spend all our time preparing the players as best we can, and I think that’s a gift he certainly passed on to me.

Western Michigan University head coach Andy Murray, left back, and assistant coach Pat Ferschweiler talk to their players during the Broncos game against Michigan on Friday, January 25, 2012.The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive.com

When asked how his coaching style compares to Murrays, Ferschweiler said expectations around preparation, organization and effort will be similar, but the player-coach relationship could look different.

I think the best way to put it is that I’m more of an invisible fence coach, and Andys more of a permanent fence guy, Ferschweiler said. He creates the boundaries and says: Here are the rules.

I might want to give the guys a little more freedom but they sure know where the line is so if they cross it they will be corrected but there are some more ways to look around and enjoy the garden if that matters . feeling.

I think they were both good communicators. We both definitely demand effort and are great teammates, so I think there are a lot of similarities. Our relationships with the guys may be slightly different in that I probably joke around a bit more and hang out with the players in that regard, but the players will probably judge that better than I do.

While some of the head coaching duties will be new, Ferschweiler said he is aware of the nature of the job and ready for the challenge of building the Broncos into a national force.

Sure, I’ll have to learn what some of those extra responsibilities are, but right now I’m aware that there’s fundraising and it has to do with the alumni, all the things I’ve done a little bit already, but it’s not professional coaching, where you just coach and your summers off, and there’s nothing else, he said. It’s a 24 hours a day, seven days a week job in terms of recruiting, as far as being involved with the university, involving alumni, engaging the fan base. I’m willing and happy to do all those things, and some of the things that haven’t been mentioned I may not even know yet, but I’m up for the challenge and ready to succeed at any level or job that comes to me asked to make the Broncos a national power.

Ferschweilers’ promotion means that one of his first tasks will be to hire another assistant coach, a process that is currently underway and one he hopes to complete soon as the Broncos complete their season-opening Brown and Gold scrimmage. on October 2 and play their first game against Ferris State on October 8.

The search started immediately last Thursday when they told me, and I’ve reached out to people I trust and have great faith in the hockey world and those are my friends, Ferschweiler said. That’s where I’m going to start, with those guys. Several highly qualified people have already contacted me and expressed interest in the job. Obviously with the season literally just weeks away, we’re trying to speed up the process and make it as fast as possible, but we also want to get the right man. I am very confident that I would get a very good qualified assistant coach here to help.

Whoever rounds out WMU’s staff has a large and talented roster ahead of them, following the NCAA’s decision not to count the 2020-21 athletic season from players’ fitness clock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is also a lot of talent in the Broncos locker room, with all-American defender Ronnie Attard coming back and coming forward. Ethen Frank, Paul Washe and Josh Passolt will return after serving as team captains last year.

We were very happy to get our three seniors back. They are all elite strikers, Ferschweiler said. Ethen Frank, he is one of the fastest players in the league, and we love him and can’t wait for him to come back. Paul Washe is a great leader and was super excited to be back. Josh Passolt is an elite player. Were really happy to have those guys back, and then Ronnie Attard, after being a first team All-American, all those guys had a chance to sign (pro contracts), so they came back somewhat unexpectedly, and were really happy with that in the first place, but it does put some pressure on the roster management, and we should get through the year and find ice age and find a way to make everyone happy, which I’m definitely doing right.

We have a very close-knit team; they all believe and like each other, and they all work extremely hard together, so that’s just going to be a balancing act that I think will definitely be successful, and of course we go back to a lower roster number moving forward.

