Gable Steveson of Minnesota wins 2020 Olympic wrestling gold of 125 kg

Gable Steveson was an instant star from the moment he first stepped on the mat to represent the Maroon and Gold. The true freshman heavyweight went undefeated in his inaugural collegiate doubles season, taking just two postseason losses, one in the Big Ten final against Penn State’s Anthony Cassar and the other also against Cassar in the NCAA semifinals. He took the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award, but that was just the beginning.

Since his last loss to Cassarin 2019, Steveson has won 34 consecutive games, 26 of them with bonus points. He has the highest win percentage in Minnesota school history, he is the sixth Gopher heavyweight to win a national title and the fourth to achieve such a feat since 2000. His championship performance in the 2021 season earned him the co-Hodge Trophy , along with Spencer Lee.

Let’s take a look back at some of Steveson’s most memorable moments as a college wrestler:

First NCAA title: Steveson beats Mason Parris, 8-4

March 21, 2021 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

This was a match that Gable Steveson had been waiting for since losing to Anthony Cassar in the 2019 NCAA semifinals. It wasn’t that Steveson really wanted to wrestle with Parris again, he’d certainly had enough matches against the Michigan heavyweight, but he wanted to wrestle in the NCAA finals, an opportunity he had missed. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2020, Steveson was the favorite to capture his first national title in his home state, but COVID ruined his plans. Through preparation and patience, Steveson was finally back, and this time he didn’t leave without gold.

Match overview and summary:

Steveson started this championship game against Parris at a fast pace, immediately showing his strength by pushing Parris across the mat and making his opponent work to stay upright. A quick try in the first 30 seconds was just Steveson’s way of warming up, and 15 seconds later he had Parris on the ground. A two-point takedown, and he was gone and running. Effortlessly knocking Parris off the mat before the restart, he gave the camera a look of calm fearlessness. Parris escaped before the end of the first minute, earning his first point of the game, but escaping would be all Parris would do in this seven-minute fight. Parris kept his head on the game, though, and he tried his best to create as many chances as possible, firing every now and then, but Steveson refused him. After more than a minute of good, solid handfights, Steveson made the final move on the edge of the game, circling behind Parris and looking for two points, but his feet drifted out of the band during the effort.

Steveson chose to start the second period but caught his break in the first 15 seconds to take the lead 3-1. With both men back on their feet, the pace slowed a bit. Neither wrestler managed a takedown in the period, and Steveson’s breakaway would be the only change in the score with everything on the line going into the final two minutes. Parris was still in contention and he chose to start third, but Steveson wasn’t even close to finishing his scoring plans yet.

While Parris would earn his breakout early in the third period, Steveson’s quick matter return early in the period showed he didn’t hesitate for a moment. He responded to Parris’s break with a quick takedown on the edge of the mat, but gave Parris another break to make it 5-3. Parris, in typical Michigan Man fashion, sought his own takedown and went in for a double legged shot, but Steveson fended off the effort again when they went off the mat, leading to a stall call to Parris. The blocking call earned Steveson another point, but Parris never counted himself down. He kept shooting, Steveson kept blocking and the game moved forward. A final removal from Steveson and a final break from Parris would end Big Men’s epic battle, and for the first time in his career, Steveson could call himself a National Champion.

SCORING SUMMARY:

47 seconds: Takedown Steveson – Steveson leads 2-0

55 seconds: Escape Parris- Steveson leads 2-1

3:15: Steveson escapes – Steveson extends his lead by 3-1

5:06- Parris escapes – Steveson keeps his lead 3-2

5:15- Takedown Steveson – Steveson leads 5-2

5:45- Stall call to Parris – Steveson leads 6-2

6:40: Takedown Steveson – Steveson leads 8-3

6:50: Escape Parris – Steveson wins 8-4

First Big Ten title: Steveson beats Mason Parris, 8-6

March 8, 2020 Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey

Heading into this 2020 game, both Steveson and Parris boasted unbeaten records, with Steveson having a 14-0 resume and Parris representing a 28-0 record. The stage was set for two of the best in the conference, and two of the best in the country, to compete against each other. The last time Steveson was on this podium, he surprisingly lost to Anthony Cassar, but this time things would be different for the Gopher.

Match overview and summary:

Parris came out aggressive in the first period, handfights hard and forced the pace, but Steveson showed his strength quickly. The Minnesota sophomore fended off a quick shot from the Wolverine and scored the first points of the game with a two-point takedown within the first 70 seconds of the game. He went on top with a powerful mat return and picked up some riding time before giving up the break and putting himself back into neutral. However, Steveson wouldn’t keep Parris going for too long and he scored his second takedown with just 25 seconds left in the first period to extend his lead 4-2 after Parris escaped again at the end of the period. Parris fought, working for his own shots and trying to make a big move, but time ran out for him in the first.

Parris chose to start the second period and took a quick break. With both men back on their feet, the handfights continued with Parris looking for some action, but Steveson’s defense was too much. The Gopher also, with less than 30 seconds left in the second period, decided that he wanted to remind Parris of his signature strength and sent him off the mat. and strength showed the skill level involved in this matchup.

Steveson started the third period and quickly grabbed a breakaway to extend his lead before putting in a powerful shot that took Parris off his feet and sent him straight to the scorer’s table. Again, the move didn’t bring in any points, but he didn’t need the points either. Steveson was in control and took an easy two runs about a minute later on a smooth mat takedown. A breakaway by Parris made it 8-4, and while the Steveson takedown-Parris-escape pattern would clearly define the game, Parris held on.

With less than ten seconds to go, Parris stepped in on Steveson’s leg and worked on a takedown of his own. Steveson has escaped, but Parris’s fight cannot be ignored.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1:09: Steveson earns a takedown – Steveson leads 2-0

1:32 Parris escapes – Steveson leads 2-1

2:35: Steveson picks up another takedown – Steveson leads 4-1

2:40: Parris escapes again – Steveson leads 4-2

3:04 – Parris earns an early break – Steveson leads 4-3

5:05 – Steveson escapes – He leads 5-3

6:05 – Steveson scores a smooth takedown – He leads 7-3

6:12 – Parris escapes for the fourth time – Steveson leads 8-4

6:50 – Parris earns his first takedown of the game – Steveson leads 7-6

6:54- Steveson escapes – Steveson wins 8-6

Fastest pin: Steveson pins Connor Bower in 13 seconds

What can you do in 13 seconds? @GSteveson can pin his opponent in 13 seconds. @GopherWrestling | @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/Z94qGTA87u Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 16, 2021

You don’t need a score overview or breakdown for this. On January 16, 2021, just a few weeks after the shortened COVID season, Steveson put on a show against the Maryland Terrapins. Connor Bower barely had time to prep for a match against the No. 1 wrestler in the country before Steveson strapped him onto his back. That’s the kind of speed and surprise Steveson brings every time he steps on the mat.