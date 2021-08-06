A foul: soccer star says she had to undress during the game to prove she was a woman | Global Development

International footballer Tabitha Chawinga calls on Malawian football authorities to put in place safeguards to protect women from abuse at all levels of the game.

Chawinga, who became the first woman from Malawi to sign for a European football team when she joined Swedish club Krokom/Dvrstts IF in 2014, said she had to undress in public during a match to prove she was a woman. and that she regularly trolled on social media about her appearance.

I don’t want other people to face the same. It makes me think, if they insult someone they just met on the football field, what would they do if I was born into their family. Would they have killed me? she said in a telephone interview from China, where she now plays for Wuhan Jianghan University FC in the Chinese Womens Super League and was elected Player of the Year two years in a row.

The 25-year-old, who captained Malawi’s national team and was ranked among the 100 best female footballers in the world by the Guardian last year, said she had to undress at 13 when she played for a girls’ school team. for the opposition to prove she was a girl. Her opponents didn’t believe she was a woman because of her physical appearance and how well she played.

I had never been so devastated and I cried for the shame I had been subjected to. I immediately wanted to run away, but somehow my teammates comforted me and I decided to finish the game, she said. The incident caused her to retire from the sport for a year.

The same thing happened a year later when she played for the Lilongwe women’s soccer team DD Sunshine. A move, she said, was her first step in a professional football career.

Tabitha Chawinga, left Cape Town with her sister Temwa last year. Photo: Handout

During a women’s Presidential Cup match, she was told to undress on the field.

We took part in a Presidential Cup game and for our first game we traveled to Blantyre to play Blantyre Zero. It was a very difficult game and while it was being played I was lying naked in the ground, said Chawinga, who started playing soccer with her male cousins ​​at a young age. I lost it at that point and we ended up losing the game too.

DD Sunshines owner David Dube said the club filed a complaint with the Malawi Football Association at the time but received no response.

Chawinga, from the Rumphi district of northern Malawi, said that because she was so young, she had not discussed the matter with authorities, but now wanted to speak out.

When I got undressed, I was young and I didn’t know my rights. But when we talk about rights, they must be implemented. I encourage those women with a passion for football that anything is possible. And being born different isn’t the end of the world, said Chawinga, whose sister Temwa also plays in China.

I would like to ask the government and sports officials to ensure that the rights of every player are protected. This is the way I was born and I know I am God’s creation. I can’t change my appearance, she said.

I ask women’s football officials to promote the well-being of players by protecting their human rights.