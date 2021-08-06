Sjoerd Marijne quits as Indian women’s hockey team coach





The head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, Sjoerd Marijne, announced on Friday that the bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Tokyo was his last assignment with the side. The 47-year-old coached the Indian women’s hockey team to its best ever performance at the Olympics, leading them to fourth place. India in Tokyo: Friday’s updates | Main dates | Athletes | medal tracker | Full schedule | Latest results The Indian women were close to winning their first Olympic medal, before losing 3-4 to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze play-off match. Hours after this achievement, Marijne announced that it was his last assignment with the Indian team. 2 Related “I have no plans, because this was my last match with Indian women. It is now up to Janneka (Schopman),” the Dutchman told the Indian media in a virtual press conference. Marijne ended his stint with Indian hockey on a high note and asked Hockey India to organize more high pressure matches for the ladies both domestically and abroad to maintain continuity of progress. “…we need to do the same as what men have been doing in the last 8 years, like Hockey India League if it is possible, participate in the Pro League, organize tournaments in India for the women. This kind of thing will help,” said Marijne . “In the last 4-5 games we’ve been really busy and we have to learn to deal with pressure by playing consistently against top teams. That’s what the girls need to make big strides.” The outgoing coach believes that the women’s team should be treated on an equal footing with the men’s kit when it comes to exposure. While India has a national competition for men, there is no such initiative for women yet. “They (men’s team) have HIL, Pro League, tournaments in India and that’s what we need too. They had these 8-10 years and so they were able to climb the ladder,” said Marijne, commenting on the bronze medal that the men’s team won here on Thursday. “The more you play against the top countries, the rankings will improve. We showed that we can do without those things and it will be great for women if they can have the same things as the men,” he explained. It is learned that both Marijne and team’s analytical coach Janneka Schopman were offered an extension by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), but the former declined the offer due to personal reasons. Sources aware of the developments told PTI that Schopman is now expected to take over from Marine full-time. Marijne, a former Dutch player, first took over the reins of the Indian women’s team in 2017, but was appointed coach of the men’s team later that year. In 2018, however, he was again named the women’s coach in a reshuffle of roles. Marijne played for the Netherlands and led the Dutch Under-21 women’s team to a World Cup title and the Dutch senior women’s team to gold in the semi-finals of the Hockey World League in 2015. The likeable Dutchman has been unable to visit his family for the past 16 months due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions and this could well be a major reason behind his decision to quit job in India

