Source — New York Giants OL Zach Fulton becomes the team’s third player to retire from the NFL in 4 days





EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Veteran offensive lineman Zach Fulton became the third New York Giants player to retire in four days, a source confirmed to ESPN. Fulton had started 44 games with the Houston Texans in the past three seasons. He joined veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney and linebacker Todd Davis at the Giants to retire recently. Tight end Kelvin Benjamin also said he was done with football after being released by the Giants last week. The Giants are known to run a relatively tough camp, including running laps for mental fouls. Coach Joe Judge also had his team do sprints and pushups as punishment for a teamwide melee earlier in the week to emphasize responsibility.

1 Related But Judge noted that Looney and Davis’ decisions were more personal. “These are tough decisions for guys. Because you get vets later in their careers, they started training camp, it’s not uncommon for this to happen,” Judge said Thursday. “Now you don’t want it to happen, but you have to respect the decision that each person makes for their family. I would say in both cases, not to speak on behalf of the players, but both had family situations that they had to take into account, and that was a big part of the decision. “I think both guys could have helped us. We left the door open for both guys based on what might happen in the future.” Fulton, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason that would have paid him $1.2 million. He received a signing bonus of $137,500. The NFL regular season is upon us. Here are the biggest questions and roster projections for all 32 teams. read more

• Full schedule for 2021 | Depth charts

• Transactions | injuries | More NFL Fulton was a starter for most of his career, fighting for a spot on the Giants roster. He spent most of the first part of the training camp attacking the second team. And even when starting left guard Shane Lemieux injured his knee, Kenny Wiggins took his place for Fulton. Fulton was even spotted doing cross-training practice at the center this week after Looney retired. News of Fulton’s decision was first reported by Newsday.

