St. Joseph football enjoys high attendance this summer





St. Joseph football coach Joe Della Vecchia likes the numbers that will take to the field when the cadets begin training for the 2021 season which kicks off when Danbury comes to visit on September 11 at 1:30 p.m. We currently have 92 children registered to play, who knows how many more will come once school starts, Della Veccia said. We average 60 children a day for conditioning. That’s a good number considering vacations, other sports. The Cadets graduated 17 players from the 2019 Class L championship team that defeated Daniel Hand 17-13. It was the third consecutive and seventh state title in 10 years for the team of Della Vecchias. Sixteen players didn’t get a chance to defend that crown last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maxwell Warren, a defensive back, is the only starter back. Maxwell, Mark Morrissey (linebacker), Matt Morrissey (quarterback) and Tyler Tortoro (running back) are team captains. They’ve done a great job in the off-season getting to the team for conditioning, Della Vecchia said. Our linemen have been in the weight room and they do footwork exercises twice a week. St. Joseph makes an introductory trip every June. We went to Camp Castleton University (VT) Football Camp, said Della Vecchia. We had 50 kids for a weekend. We installed some of our stuff, removed our terminology. We have led the things they know. We want to give them one thing a week. We’ve done it this way every year. What we do well, we will do. We don’t do what we don’t do well. We’re still figuring it out. St. Joseph held its own passing league for five weeks in July. Trumbull, Fairfield Prep, Seymour, Harding, Masuk, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Newtown and Shelton took part. No score was kept. Each offense took the ball at his 40 with four downs to reach 20 and then four downs to score. Della Vecchia considered the passing league a success. We saw our children struggle, develop. We need to see who the recipients will be, he said. Two kids jumped out. Brandon Hutchison plays soccer for the first time. Mickey Covino becomes a junior. They did a good job this summer. Defensively, our kids are ahead of where we’d hoped. That is playing outside without instruction. The first allowed contact exercise is August 21. OTAs (Organized Team Activities) are from Aug. 12-14, Della Veccia said. We will hand out equipment. You can watch videos of exercises you could do. There is nothing on the field. This week we are going to lift and condition. Next week is a free week for holidays. Then come back well before August 21. St. Joseph will play six road games, two against non-league foes Windsor (CCC, September 24) and Xavier (SCC, October 2). We have a jamboree scheduled with Simsbury, East Haven, Naugatuck, Barlow and Notre Dame (home-August 28th). Our game scrimmage is in Fitch (5pm, September 3). Ridgefield, Stamford and Trumbull play well on the road. We are home to Danbury, Greenwich, Darien and Westhill. [email protected]



Twitter: @blox354



