Air Force Hockey welcomes 12 newcomers

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force hockey team is proud to welcome 12 members of the Class of 2025, as announced by the head coach Frank Serratore . The class arrived at the Academy for in-processing on June 24 and has just completed Basic Cadet Training.

1, Guy Blessing , Fr., G, 6-3, 180, Chandler, AZ, Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL)

Played 49 games of junior hockey over two seasons Played 26 games for the Topeka Pilots of the NAHL in 2019-20 Posted a 2.57 GAA and a .910 saves percentage with a 15-10-1 record In 2020-21, played in three games with the Lincoln Stars (USHL) and 18 games with the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) With the Brahmas, had a 2.44 GAA and a .906 saves percentage with a 9-5-1 record Also played two playoff games.

21, Jack Conroy , Fr., F, 6-0, 180, Chicago, IL, Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL)

Played 139 games of junior hockey over three seasons Played 22 games and had four points (1-3-4) and a game winner for the Kenai River Brown Bears (NAHL) in 2018-19 Played two games for the Madison Capitols (USHL) and 31 games for the Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL) in 2018-19 Had 16 points (8-8-16), including three power-play goals and two shorties for the Jackalopes played 19 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) and 18 appearances for the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) in 2019-20 Had five points (2-3-5) with the Bobcats Spent all season in Bismarck in 2020-21 and ninth on the team with 24 points (7-17-24) in 47 games Second on team with a +14 Had three points (1-2-3) in six playoff games Played two seasons with current Falcon teammate Austin Schwartz .

9, Lucas Coon , Fr., F, 6-1, 190, Steamboat Springs, CO, Odessa Jackalopes (NAHL)

Had eight points (4-4-8) in 21 games with the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes in 2020-21. Had one power play goal and one shortie.

26, Clayton Cosentino , Fr., F, 6-2, 190, San Carlos, CA, Aberdeen Wings (NAHL)

Played 107 games over two seasons with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL In 2019-20 he was fifth on the team with 31 points (15-16-31) in 51 games and was a +12 Had four game winners, four power- play goals and two shorties In 2020-21, had 60 points (12-48-60) in 56 games and was a +37 Led the team in assists and was second in points Led the league in assists and third in points Had four game winners, two power play goals and a shortie Also had nine points (3-6-9) in 11 playoff games Earned the NAHL Community Service Award All-NAHL Second Team and All-Central Division in 2020-21 Team Captain Played in two matches with the US National Development Program (U-18) in a practice series against Air Force, Dec. 12-13, at Cadet Ice Arena. Had one shot on target and two blocked shots in the series.

82, Andrew DeCarlo , Fr., F, 6-0, 185, Huntington Beach, CA, Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL)

Played 110 games of junior hockey over three years with the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) Had 20 points (9-11-20) in 53 games in his first season in 2018/19 Also had two goals in five playoff games Scored 22 points with two game winners in 43 games in 2019-20 In his final season, he led the team with 57 points (22-35-57) in 54 games Led the team with 22 goals and three shorties He also had six power play goals, two match winners and was a +18 Sixth in the league in points and eighth in shorties Played two seasons with current Falcon teammate Mitchell Digby .

28, Mitchell Digby , Fr., D, 5-11, 185, Ottawa Lake, MI, Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL)

Played 88 games of junior hockey over two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) Scored 22 points (6-16-22) in 36 games his inaugural season in 2019-20 Named to the NAHL all-rookie first team and the South Division all -rookie team in 2019-20 Had 32 points (10-22-32) in 52 games in 2020-21 Team fourth in assists and fifth in points Six power play goals and three game winners Two assists in three play- offs games Assistant captain Played two seasons with current Falcon teammate Andrew DeCarlo .

25, Jason Kleinhans , Fr., F, 5-11, 175, Herndon, VA, Danbury Hattricks (NAHL)

Played 49 games for the Danbury Hat Tricks (NAHL) and had 24 points (10-14-24) Had five power-play goals and two game winners.

29, Jasper Lester , Fr., D, 5-11, 175, Colorado Springs, CO, Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL)

Played 97 games of junior hockey over two seasons for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs (NAHL) Had 17 points (5-12-17) in 49 games in his first season in 2019-20 Had 23 points (7-16-23) in 48 games in 2020-21 Sixth on team in assists Had two power play goals and was a +16 NAHL All-Midwest Division team in 2020-21 Assistant captain.

77, Frederick Paine , Fr., D, 5-11, 195, Duluth, MN, Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL)

Played 67 games of junior hockey in two seasons In 2019-20, played 32 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and had three points (1-3-2) Played two games for the Buccaneers in 2020-21 Played 23 games in 2020-21 for the Lone Star Brahmas (NAHL) and had three points (2-1-3) Played the 2020-21 season with current Falcon teammates Mitchell Digby and Andrew DeCarlo .

19, Jackson Sabo , Fr., F, 6-2, 180, Rosemount, MN, St. Cloud Normans (NAHL)

Played 64 games of junior hockey over two seasons. Played 42 games with the Janesville Jets in 2019-20 and had 19 points (5-14-19) Played two games for Janesville in 2020-21 and 21 games for the St. Cloud Norsemen (NAHL) Had three points (1-2 -3) for the Normans.

10, Austin Schwartz , Fr., F, 5-9, 170, Parker, CO, Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL)

Played 109 games of junior hockey over three seasons for the Bismarck Bobcats (NAHL) One assist in five games in 2018-19 Had 22 points (7-15-22) in 51 games in 2019-20 In his final season, he had 27 points ( 11-16-27) in 2020-21 Sixth on team in points and goals Three power play goals and three game winners Had three points (2-1-3) in the playoffs Team captain Earned the NAHL Central Division Leadership Award in 2020-21 and the Central Division Community Service Award in 2019-20 Played two seasons with current Falcon teammate Jack Conroy .

22, Drake Usher , Fr., D, 6-2, 200, Upland, CA, Wichita Falls Warriors (NAHL)

Played 127 games of junior hockey over four seasons Spent the first three seasons with the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL) Two assists in 14 games in 2017-18 Three assists in 28 games in 2018-19 Eight points (4-4-8) in 38 games in 2019-20 Played 47 games for the Wichita Falls Warriors (NAHL) in 2020-21 and had 23 points (8-15-23) Second on team in points by a defender Six power-play goals were second on team also three points (1-2-3) in the playoffs.

