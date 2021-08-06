Hockey Canada Announces 25 Women’s Team for the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship





Hockey Canada has announced the 25 selected players who will represent Canada at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship later this month. The World Championships will take place from August 20 to 31 at the WinSport Arena in the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. The 25 women’s roster was selected from a group of 29 who worked with the Canadian women’s national team ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The team was selected by head coach Troy Ryan, in consultation with Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations, management consultant Cassie Campbell-Pascall and the rest of the coaching staff. Kingsbury said: “It has been a challenging 16 months for our athletes and staff, but we have never lost sight of our goal to compete for a World Championship on home ice. “We’ve had few opportunities to train together as a group, but our training camp was fast-paced and competitive. “We are confident in our group; we are a team full of skills, youth and experienced leadership that will give us the best chance of competing for a gold medal starting August 20th.” The United States will renew a run of five consecutive world titles later this month. Getty Images Eight players — Victoria Bach, Ashton Bell, Kristen Campbell, Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Kristin ONeill, Ella Shelton, Claire Thompson — will make their World Cup debuts. The 10-team tournament features Canada in Group A with Finland, ROC, Switzerland and the United States, while Group B consists of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary and Japan. Canada has won 10 gold medals at the Women’s World Championships. The United States has won the last five World Championships and will be happy to defend their title. Only once has a country other than Canada and the US participated in the final, Finland lost 2-1 to the US in 2018. The 2020 World Championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/index.php/articles/1111313/canada-ice-hockey-world-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos