Leesburg looking for rebound on football field





LEESBURG If energy and commitment mean anything, Leesburg High School football fans will be thrilled with the 2021 Yellow Jackets. According to head coach Mark Oates, this year’s team has nearly driven itself since the end of the 2020 season to prove that last year’s winless campaign was just an aberration. I really like what I’ve seen so far, Oates said. These kids worked extremely hard to put in the rearview mirror last year. They really fly to football and they want to get better. They are so much more mature on and off the field than last year. And they want to be the group that takes Leesburg football back to where it belongs among the best in Lake County. Sports notebook: Oates returns to LHS hardwood, two locals have a shot at Olympic gold High School Football Preview: Lake Minneola Begins State Return Process To say the Yellow Jackets struggled in 2021 would be an understatement. Leesburg finished 0-8 last season, including a post-season loss to Green Cove Springs Clay. Among the Yellow Jackets, seven regular opponents were perennial state powerhouse Orlando Bishop Moore and Lake Minneola, who advanced to Class 6A, the first Lake County team to do so since 1983. And while a quick look at last season’s schedule might suggest it was one of the worst in school history, a closer look reveals Leesburg was probably better than his record indicated. Two of the Yellow Jackets losses 20-14 to Tavares and 41-40 to Eustis totaled seven points and could have ended in the victory column with a break here and there. Oates believes those hiatuses could happen this season with the lessons learned last year and the maturity his returning players have shown. Everything we’ve done since I got here is part of the process, Oates said. First and foremost was correcting the academic and behavioral issues that existed and I think we did that. Our student-athletes know what is expected of them in the classroom, on campus, on the football field and even at home. Now we can focus on improving our game on the pitch. Oates said he hopes to have at least 35 players in the varsity roster and a similar number in the junior varsity. While he could probably have a deeper varsity roster, Oates said he’s not so much looking for numbers as performance. What you want is quality, Oates said. The best team I ever coached had 22 players on the roster. And that East Bladen High School team in North Carolina went 12-2. Could I have more varsity players just for the sake of a bigger roster? Sure, but most guys wouldn’t play much. I prefer them on the junior varsity where they can get some playing experience that can help us later in the season, when the junior varsity season ends, or next year. The Yellow Jackets gave fans an early indication that 2021 will be different from last season’s spring game, a 16-14 loss to St. Cloud, which ended 8-3 a year ago. The Jacket Nation won’t have to wait long this season to see how much progress has been made over the summer. Leesburg plays in South Sumter for its Kickoff Classic and the regular season includes games against The Villages, Dunnellon and Lake Minneola. Oates said he hasn’t discussed a specific number of wins with his players this season, but he believes the Yellow Jackets are capable of winning more than they lose. Time will tell and the experience his players continue to gain over the course of the season could mean they can show a marked improvement as the season progresses. These kids are so much more confident than they were last year, Oates said. I have many new coaches, some of whom played at Leesburg High School and brought a lot of excitement and energy. They’ve had a summer in the weight room, which they didn’t last year because of COVID. They restore the pride of the Leesburg name when it comes to football.

