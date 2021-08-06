New NCAA Rules Mean The Inaugural Sammy Walker Hockey Camp Will Open Soon

Growing up in mites, squirts, and peewees, I’ve been in tons of camps, Walker said. It was always the ones with the fun outdoor gear that caught my eye. That’s definitely something the kids will do at my camp.

The concept of a current student-athlete talking about my camp didn’t exist two months ago. But thanks to a Walkers lifelong goal and some new NCAA rules that give college athletes more freedom, the first two Sammy Walker Hockey Camp sessions will take place in the Twin Cities this month. The camp’s namesake promises that off-ice fun like tag, dodgeball and kickball will be part of the appeal.

At the end of the final season of college hockey, the idea of ​​a current Gopher (or Husky, or Beaver, or Bulldog, etc.) putting their name on a camp was a no-no under the NCAA’s extensive rulebook. That all changed on June 30, 2021, when athletes were first allowed to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. It means players can earn money from endorsements while still playing college sports.

Walker acted quickly when the new rules came into effect, setting up camp, booking ice age (2.5 hours a day for camp visitors) and having Gophers teammates like Jack Perbix, Jonny Sorenson and Jack LaFontaine help out on the ice.

While some have predicted that under the new rules high-profile athletes like the Alabama quarterback or the starting point guard at Duke could earn literally millions, the endorsement offers sent to players like Walker and his teammates have so far been held back. .

I’ve had a few people reach out, just smaller opportunities to post and they’ll give you something in return, Walker said. For me personally, I don’t see any point in running my own camp, building my own brand, meeting kids and doing it that way. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

Sammy Walker skates behind campers in a game of sharks and minnows after practice at Potulny Hockey Squirt Camp at Mariucci Arena Monday. Tyler Schank / The Rink Live

Walker, who has also worked in dozens of hockey camps, will host his own version for three days at Richfield Ice Arena starting August 16. A second three-day Sammy Walker Hockey Camp will be held August 23 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Richfield camp, which Walker noted is already nearly full, is for players ages 7-12. There are currently more openings at Cottage Grove, which is open to children aged 7-14. Full details and registration information is available at: sammywalkerhockey.com as well as at Walkers Instagram, Facebook and Twitter feeds.

Two summers ago, Walker could be found on the ice at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, and outside leading tough dodgeball games, at a camp run by former Gophers star Ryan Potulny. No longer hosting his own camp, Potulny gave Walker’s camp his strongest support.

I think hell is great. He works very well with children, said Potulny, who retired in 2018 after 126 games in the NHL. Sammys just got that bubbly personality. He can get along with everyone and with children he goes at eye level. Some kids just do it for the money, but Sammy is there to really interact with the kids and make sure they have fun.

Walker, who turned 22 in June, will become a third-year captain of the Gophers in 2021-22 and is a roster of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. the mr. 2018 hockey winner at Edina, he is also the returning Gophers top scorer, with 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points in 31 games last season.

But in the short term, Walker will be the man with the whistle that a bunch of youth hockey boys and girls look up to on and off the ice in August.

It’s great to see people signing up, and the comments I’ve seen have been really exciting, said Walker, admitting to springing into action as soon as the NCAA rule changed. I guess we never really thought they’d go through with it. So it was kind of last minute that I thought I’d try it this summer. I’m super excited about it and I think the kids will really like it.