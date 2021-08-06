Sports
Maryland football needs its wide receivers to be game-changers for the 2021 season
Having already explored the storylines of Maryland football in the quarterback position and the running back position, our next installment in the preview series will cover the wide receiver corps for the upcoming season.
The Terps are returning a fair number of veteran wideouts in 2021 and they should be heavily involved in the offense that will likely be led by junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
Maryland hopes to build up quite a offensive season in terms of reception in 2020, and it will be looking at some familiar faces within the broad receiver base next season, which appears to be one of Terps’ strongest assets in the fall.
Let’s take a look at Marylands getting depth and some key cases coming in next year.
Marylands 2021 wide receiver depth
|Player
|Year
|2020
|Player
|Year
|2020
|Dontay Demus Jr.
|Senior
|24 Rec, 365 Yds, 4 TDs
|Rakim Jarrett
|sophomore
|17 Rec, 252 Yds, 2 TDs
|Jeshaun Jones
|Junior
|11 Rec, 181 Yds, 1 TD (4 Matches)
|Brian Cobbs
|Senior
|13 Rec, 188 Yds, 1 TD
|This is Felton
|freshman
|N/A
|Marcus Fleming
|freshman
|N/A
|Dino Tomlin
|sophomore
|Book WR
|Nick Degennaro
|sophomore
|3 Rec, 42 Yds, 0 TDs (4 games)
|Darryl Jones
|Senior
|8 Rec, 81 Yds, 0 TDs
|Carlos Career
|Senior
|2 Rec, 27 Yds, 0 TDs
|Robert Smith
|freshman
|N/A
|Dejuan Ellis
|Junior
|1 Rec, 7 Yds, 0 TDs (1 game)
|Deajaun Mcdougle
|sophomore
|2 Rec, 21 Yds, 0 TDs
Maryland’s top-four wide receivers are solidified heading into 2021
While it’s not exactly a shame of riches when you look at Terps’ receiving corps going into next season, the returning talent is sure to make some noise.
Senior Dontay Demus Jr. returns for another campaign with Maryland after becoming the clear No. 1 pass catcher on offense and Hell will likely keep that role for next season. In five games last year, Demus led the team in receiving yards (365) and yards per game (73). Within the Big Ten, he finished 21st in receptions, 17th in total yardage and 10th in touchdowns. Demus is without a doubt still the top receiver on this roster.
However, not too far behind Demus is fast-paced sophomore Rakim Jarrett, a former five-star recruit and the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the nation before making his way to Maryland as a true freshman. The sky is the limit for Jarrett after a strong 2020 season under his belt. He collected 252 yards in four games, which was good enough for the team’s second best. Jarrett also finished second on the roster with two touchdowns.
Junior Jeshaun Jones and senior Brian Cobbs round out the rest of the most likely starting receivers for this Maryland roster. Jones had 181 yards and one touchdown in four games and had Terps’ longest win of the season, a game of 76 yards. On the other hand, Cobbs is an experienced wideout who played in five games last season and also had 188 yards with one touchdown.
All of these receivers are returning for another season at College Park and they should be able to maintain their spot on the depth map barring unforeseen changes in the near future. The familiarity with the receiving corps should only help Tagovailoa in the long run, and it could spell success for this offense in Maryland.
With the running game still somewhat at stake, the Terps will be heavily dependent on the passing game
It’s no secret that Marylands running game doesn’t have a clear frontrunner to take the reins to start the season.
With Jake Funk heading for the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, you can point to Redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis to handle most of the groundwork early on in what will likely be a run-back by commission approach to kick-off . year. However, although head coach Mike Locksley listed Fleet-Davis as the likely starter going into the season, the Maryland native scored just 26 yards on 10 tries in his only game last season.
Those last year totals are one aspect of why the upcoming Marylands running game is cloudy, but another is due to the inexperience behind Fleet-Davis. Terps’ declining depth includes sophomore Isaiah Jacobs (19 carries, 3.2 yards per carry in 2020), sophomore Penny Boone (19 carries, 4.5 yards per carry in 2020), and freshman Roman Hemby. That declining core, while promising, is still unpredictable at this point.
It’s just too early to say how the Terps running game will develop, forcing Maryland to rely on its pass catchers for the most part as it puts its charge through Tagovailoa’s arm.
It certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see Marylands return in full force to the Demus, Jarrett, Jones and Cobbs quartet as the focal point of the attack, at least at the start of the season.
