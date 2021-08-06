Five Gophers Earn Academic All-America Honors for At-Large Sports





Athletics | 6-8-2021 9:41:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS Five more student athletes from the University of Minnesota have earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors as the College Sports Information Directors of America announced this year’s major teams Friday morning. The Gophers gathered a trio of First Team Academic All-Americans in Jack LaFontaine (hockey men), Lexy Ramler (women’s gymnastics) and Shane Wiskus (men’s gymnastics) while Ona Loper (women’s gymnastics) and Grace Zumwinkle (women’s hockey) earned the merits of Second Team Academic All-America. Minnesota has earned a total of seven CoSIDA Academic All-America honors this year, with Blais Andries (First Team, soccer) and Laura Bagwell Katalinich (Third Team, women’s basketball) earlier this season. Eight Gophers remain eligible for the award, as cross country and track and field close out this year’s award calendar next week. Recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance in competition and in the classroom, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution to be nominated for CoSIDA Academic All-District and CoSIDA Academic All-America. CoSIDA members vote for the nominees throughout the year. LaFontaine, an England major from Mississauga, Ontario, won the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best goalkeeper in 2021 and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s best player. A First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten roster, the senior captain was also named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and led Minnesota to the 2021 Big Ten tournament title. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, LaFontaine was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2021. Ramler, a major in entrepreneurial management from St. Michael, Minnesota, is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She is a nine-time NCAA All-American, a 13-time WCGA Regular-Season All-American, and the 2021 AAI Award recipient. The 2021 NCAA Regional All-Around Champion is a three-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Year and a five-time Big Ten Champion, and also helped Minnesota to the 2021 Big Ten tournament title. Wiskus, a business and marketing education major from Spring Park, Minnesota, is a three-time NCAA champion and winner of the 2021 Nissen-Emery Award as the nation’s top senior. The three-time Big Ten Gymnast of the Year is also NCAA all-around second three times, earning a total of 15 All-America nods and three First Team All-Big Ten honors. He won four Big Ten titles in 2021, including all-around honors, and represented the US at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team captain is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. A graduate student of epidemiology from Bluffton, SC, Loper is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. She has three NCAA All-America honors in 2021 and is a four-time WCGA Regular-Season All-American. The 2021 Big Ten floor champion and all-around runner-up is a three-time First Team All-Big Ten pick and also helps Minnesota claim the 2021 Big Ten tournament title. Loper is also a three-time NCAA regional event champion. A finance major from Excelsior, Minn., Zumwinkle is a three-time WCHA All-Academic and Academic All-Big Ten roster. The team captain was a Second Team All-American and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2021. The four-time All-WCHA roster led the Gophers in goals and points this year, ranking 10th in program history with 84 career goals. Zumwinkle is also a candidate to make the US Women’s National Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

