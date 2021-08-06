College Football Preseason Top 25 (Lawless Republic)

BYU Football is in the first-ever Lawless Republic Top 25 along with five other G5s.

Every year in the first AP poll of the preseason, there are teams that get an automatic ticket. Teams like Miami, Texas, LSU, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon always get a ranking just because of a perceived talent. Meanwhile, teams like UCF, BYU, Boise State and Cincinnati are always much lower in the polls.

While there are conspiracies as to why this may or may not be, that’s for another day.

Fortunately, not everyone is paid and sponsored by the P5, including Lawless Republic. As a fan of the game, I spend hours looking at game footage to get a sense of who I think is really in the Top 25.

For the entire 2021 season, I will be publishing my Top 25 poll whether BYU Football is in it or not. Again, my polls are based on what I see, not what the AP/Coaches poll says. In fact, I don’t even reference it while creating my rankings.

Lawless Republic Top 25 Preseason

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

No shock here. The country’s top two teams are both in the SEC. I don’t see any of these teams losing all season until the SEC Championship and Georgia honestly has a pretty easy schedule outside of week one against Clemson and week eight against Florida. The rest of their schedule is made up of teams that set a combined 28-49 record last year and FCS schools.

3. Cincinnati

Many will be mad to see a G5 team in the top five, but guess what, I’m not getting paid to improve on the P5. I don’t care about market size or ratings in my poll. I think Cincinnati is the third best team, so until they prove me wrong, they will stay here.

4. Oklahoma

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

Texas A&M will have to play perfectly this season to make it to the Playoff (barring a narrow loss to Bama). With their non-conference games consisting of Kent St, Colorado, New Mexico and Charleston Southern, A&M doesn’t have any big games to lean on beyond the SEC West.

7. Ohio State

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Coastal Carolina

I struggled with where to place Coastal Carolina. However, after last season, and given that the Chanticleers will return just about everyone, including their Head Coach, I have no reason to believe that CCU will not go unbeaten this season. There will be some tests against Buffalo, Louisiana Lafayette and Appalachian State, but CCU should be given preference in every game.

11. Iowa State

12. USC

13. LSU

LSU is a wildcard team in 2021. Will the Tigers return to their 2019 glory, or will they repeat their mediocre 5-5 performance from last season? Only time will tell, and it will likely take time as the Tigers kick off with three highly winnable games in non-conference along with a conference schedule that avoids Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M until mid-October. In other words, LSU can start 6-0 and finish 3-3.

14. State of Iowa

15. Oregon

16. BYU

Yes, I ranked BYU in the first poll of the year, and I have them in the Top 20. Last season, I had BYU Football as the 6th best team in the country at the end of the season. While there will be a drop-off from losing to Zach Wilson, that drop will be minimized by the playmakers around the field. If BYU beats Utah in week two, watch out for the Cougars starting 5-0 and moving up the rankings, both here and the AP.

17. North Carolina

18. Texas

Most polls have the Longhorns much higher than 18, but if we take the hype away, they are a 7-3 team that just lost their starting quarterback to the NFL. On paper, Longhorns’ non-conference schedule looks very simple with games against La-Lafayette and Arkansas, but I wouldn’t be shocked if one of those teams upset Texas. Let’s face it, the entire Big 12 will give Texas everything they can handle this season after the SEC announcement.

19. Boise State

20. Wisconsin

21. Freedom

22. Our Lady

Notre Dame outside the Top 15? Yes, again, I am not paid to promote the P5 teams. The Irish will be good this year, but I don’t think they will be as good as they have been in years past. Their schedule will certainly allow them to be ranked in the Top 5 this year with games against Wisconsin, Cincinnati, North Carolina and USC, but whether they win those games is an entirely different matter.

23. Oklahoma State

24. Utah

The Utes are a mystery team. With the Utes having what appears to be 50 transfer quarterbacks on the team, one has to wonder why Whittingham would be targeting so many QBs. Maybe it’s for the depth, and maybe it’s because the team struggles to find an attack. Time will tell. The Utes have a tough non-conference with games against secretly good FCS Weber State, BYU and San Diego State. Throw that on top of a Pac 12 that looks like it will have improved teams this year and Utah has a solid schedule to deal with.

25. Tulsa

On the edge: Marshall, TCU, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Indiana

Thoughts on BYU

Since this is clearly a BYU Football site, I will provide an analysis for BYU Football as it has to do with the poll. In this particular poll, BYU is clearly in the ranking. It’s worth noting that the Cougars also play three teams that are in the Top 25 as well as the state of Arizona which is in the fringe zone.

While the Cougars don’t seem to have any elite teams on the schedule (although USC could get there), BYU Football has quite a few really good quality opponents.

What do you think? Does this poll seem fair and accurate or have I made serious mistakes and left teams out? Let us know in the comments!