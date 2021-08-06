Sports
Brookings Register | Looking for new hockey recruits
BROOKINGS – The Brookings Rangers, the Brookings Ice Skating Association (BISA) and Rounds Construction Company recently joined forces and announced that this fall all players under the age of 8 or a freshman player under 14 will be able to play hockey for free next season.
This means that any boy or girl under the age of 8, or any freshman player, boy or girl under the age of 14, will be enrolled in the Brookings Rangers for free and will also receive most hockey equipment for free.
“We are very excited to offer this for the coming year,” said Brookings Hockey Director Justin Kirchhevel. “This opportunity is unique to Brookings and we are excited to see some new faces on the ice this fall. In addition to being the cheapest association in South Dakota, we can now offer free hockey, which is just one of the reasons why BISA is the best organization in the state.”
Kirchhevel said the idea came about when he met Jesse Rounds of Rounds Construction and discussed their experiences as Ranger hockey players and what it took to take Brookings hockey to the next level.
“Rounds and I came back (to Brookings) about the same time and wanted to figure out how to take that next step in growth and retention,” Kirchhevel said. “We used to have higher numbers, but today athletes are much more likely to specialize in one sport, so our numbers decrease as they get older. So we’re trying to keep our numbers at the younger levels so we can keep a bigger number of players as they get older. Dropouts happen in every sport, but we are doing our best to fight the problem and change the trend we see in the sport in general.”
Rounds has generously donated the funds to get this project off the ground and running, which will have a lasting impact on BISA and the growing Brookings hockey community.
“We are changing the perception that hockey is an expensive sport and is only for select families who are willing to spend the time and money,” Kirchhevel said. “Yes, we do travel at the weekend, but for the younger children you are only out a few times a year and you can also play strictly in-house. We have a great organization that is willing to work with families to make it affordable and gradually work them into our itinerary for when kids start playing competition when they are 10 or 12 years old.
“When we travel, it’s like a family you grow up with because you’re with the team and their families throughout your Ranger career,” added Kirchhevel. “In other sports you have teammates. … In hockey you create a family and those relationships last a lifetime. The best thing about Rangers hockey is that our alumni give back to make sure we pass on the traditions and experiences we grew up with, which is why this donation from the Rounds family is so wonderful and we want to be able to share that with more families in our community .”
Kirchhevel said he expects the number to rise this fall and is encouraged by registration so far.
“We just want to give kids the chance to play hockey, period,” Kirchhevel said. “That’s our goal, it’s simple. Grow the game of hockey in our community and give these kids the opportunity to be part of a sport that teaches them life lessons on and off the ice. Winning a few state championships is the icing on the cake.”
The Ranger season kicks off here at the end of the month with the registration deadline of August 31. The paperwork for the registration will take place on September 28 and 29, both evenings from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.
“Hot Hockey Nights” officially kicks off the season on October 14 at the Wilbert Event Center. The Hockey Night includes raffle, games and prizes including Ranger Yeti Tumblers and collectible glasses, as well as a custom Ranger painting by John Green.
For more information, visit the Brookings Rangers Facebook page or brookingsrangers.com. Contact Justin Kirchhevel at: [email protected] for questions.
Contact Addison DeHaven at: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://brookingsregister.com/article/looking-for-new-hockey-recruits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]