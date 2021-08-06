Brookings Register | Looking for new hockey recruits

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Rangers, the Brookings Ice Skating Association (BISA) and Rounds Construction Company recently joined forces and announced that this fall all players under the age of 8 or a freshman player under 14 will be able to play hockey for free next season.



This means that any boy or girl under the age of 8, or any freshman player, boy or girl under the age of 14, will be enrolled in the Brookings Rangers for free and will also receive most hockey equipment for free.

“We are very excited to offer this for the coming year,” said Brookings Hockey Director Justin Kirchhevel. “This opportunity is unique to Brookings and we are excited to see some new faces on the ice this fall. In addition to being the cheapest association in South Dakota, we can now offer free hockey, which is just one of the reasons why BISA is the best organization in the state.”

Kirchhevel said the idea came about when he met Jesse Rounds of Rounds Construction and discussed their experiences as Ranger hockey players and what it took to take Brookings hockey to the next level.

“Rounds and I came back (to Brookings) about the same time and wanted to figure out how to take that next step in growth and retention,” Kirchhevel said. “We used to have higher numbers, but today athletes are much more likely to specialize in one sport, so our numbers decrease as they get older. So we’re trying to keep our numbers at the younger levels so we can keep a bigger number of players as they get older. Dropouts happen in every sport, but we are doing our best to fight the problem and change the trend we see in the sport in general.”

Rounds has generously donated the funds to get this project off the ground and running, which will have a lasting impact on BISA and the growing Brookings hockey community.

“We are changing the perception that hockey is an expensive sport and is only for select families who are willing to spend the time and money,” Kirchhevel said. “Yes, we do travel at the weekend, but for the younger children you are only out a few times a year and you can also play strictly in-house. We have a great organization that is willing to work with families to make it affordable and gradually work them into our itinerary for when kids start playing competition when they are 10 or 12 years old.

“When we travel, it’s like a family you grow up with because you’re with the team and their families throughout your Ranger career,” added Kirchhevel. “In other sports you have teammates. … In hockey you create a family and those relationships last a lifetime. The best thing about Rangers hockey is that our alumni give back to make sure we pass on the traditions and experiences we grew up with, which is why this donation from the Rounds family is so wonderful and we want to be able to share that with more families in our community .”

Kirchhevel said he expects the number to rise this fall and is encouraged by registration so far.

“We just want to give kids the chance to play hockey, period,” Kirchhevel said. “That’s our goal, it’s simple. Grow the game of hockey in our community and give these kids the opportunity to be part of a sport that teaches them life lessons on and off the ice. Winning a few state championships is the icing on the cake.”

The Ranger season kicks off here at the end of the month with the registration deadline of August 31. The paperwork for the registration will take place on September 28 and 29, both evenings from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

“Hot Hockey Nights” officially kicks off the season on October 14 at the Wilbert Event Center. The Hockey Night includes raffle, games and prizes including Ranger Yeti Tumblers and collectible glasses, as well as a custom Ranger painting by John Green.

For more information, visit the Brookings Rangers Facebook page or brookingsrangers.com. Contact Justin Kirchhevel at: [email protected] for questions.

Contact Addison DeHaven at: [email protected]