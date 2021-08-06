Cheese Curds: Padawan Jordan Love stays on track,





After a anything but normal off-season, Jordan Love started training camp the same way he entered the off-season: cool, composed and ready for anything. With Aaron Rodgers' future in doubt from draft to the start of training camp, the 2020 Packers first round pick must prepare for the possibility of him becoming the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback this season. During OTAs and minicamp, Love took all first team reps, with Rodgers staying away and heading straight into camp, assuming he would be the starter. If you're in the situation where Love is, just like Rodgers was with Brett Favre from 2005-2007, that's how you need to prepare. As everyone knows, Rodgers returned and Love is now QB2 behind the three-time MVP. Love was probably the biggest winner of it all, getting time with the incipient attack and starting to plant the seeds of a future that could happen as soon as a year from now. Rodgers has gone out of his way several times to say how much he loves Love and what he was able to teach him. Aware that he was letting Love go through what Favre had done to him, Rodgers said he made a point of checking in with Love during the standoff with the Packers to make sure he was honest about how he felt and how love was. For now, Rodgers is still in charge, but in a year it could look very different. The love has remained very much the same from the moment he was called up and that temperament should serve him well next year or when he takes the reins on the team. In the shadow of the Aaron Rodgers saga, Packers quarterback Jordan Love primed this off-season to be the starterPackersNews.com (subscription) Preseason football usually lacks excitement, but to finally see what Love can do at the actual speed of the game would have to have Packers fans glued to their screens. For his part, Love had the right mindset throughout the entire feud with Rodgers and that mindset will serve him well when he eventually becomes QB1. Padawan Jordan Love is eager to continue learning from Aaron RodgersPackers.com He was QB1 until he wasn't. That was Loves mentality through the off-season and although Rodgers has returned and Love is back on the bench, he is still taking note of the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers impresses with 50m accurate throw during Packers training camp #7WBAY Love came close on this latest drill, but Rodgers showed he still has his pinnacle of accuracy and this perfectly illustrates the status of the Packers quarterback situation for 2021. Packers: Juwann Winfree Won't Go Quiet Despite Stacked WR RoomLombardi Ave Juwann Winfree has become the camp stallion for the Packers thus far and certainly makes a case despite strong depth on the wide receiver position. Could Winfree sneak up on the Green Bays practice team?

