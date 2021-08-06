SEC football predictions 2021: Conference standings, Heisman hopeful and best games

The SEC dominated the 2021 outdoor season with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns and Sooners are not in the conference yet. On the field, Alabama will look to dominate the field again after a sixth National Championship under Nick Saban in 2020. The Crimson Tide has a new cast led by Bryce Young, but expectations aren’t changing.

SN’s Preseason Top 25 consists of seven SEC teams, including SEC East heavyweights Georgia and Florida. Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn also made the list. Auburn welcomes freshman coach Bryan Harsin, while Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer also joined the coaching fraternity.

RELATED: Can Georgia Break Up With JT Daniels? | ACC predictions | Big Ten Predictions | Big 12 predictions | Pac-12 predictions

Everyone is still chasing Saban’s machine in Alabama. Will anyone catch up in 2021? Sporting News looks to the SEC and makes its predictions for 2021:

2021 predicted order of finish

SEC East

Georgia Florida Kentucky Missouri Tennessee south carolina Vanderbilt

SEC West

Alabama Texas A&M LSU be Miss maroon Mississippi state Arkansas

SEC top storyline: Can Georgia break through?

Georgia is 52-14 since Kirby Smart arrived in 2016; the fifth best record among Power 5 schools behind Alabama (65-5), Clemson (65-6), Ohio State (56-7) and Oklahoma (56-10).

The Bulldogs have been good enough to win the SEC and reach the College Football Playoff Championship, but that wasn’t good enough to break the national championship drought dating back to 1980?

Georgia is a strong bet to win back the SEC East in 2021. JT Daniels showed command of the attack late last season and Smart worked on the transfer portal with LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, West Virginia safety Tykee Smith and Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Given how much Alabama lost in the 2021 NFL Draft, there’s no better time than now for the Bulldogs to take that much-anticipated next step.

Impact freshmen

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, CB, Alabama

McKinstry has no lack of confidence. He wears the No. 1 jersey and goes by “Kool-Aid” on the official team roster. McKinstry is a five-star cornerback and Saban has not been shy about putting talent to work at the back when they are good enough to play well. McKinstry will find a part in the secondary, which Patrick Surtain II lost in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jason Marshall, CB, Florida

Marshall is another five star cornerback worth checking out. The 6-2, 180-pounder is a huge credit to Miami Palmetto High School. At the very least, he should be competing for time in nickel and dime packages in the Gators high school, along with fellow freshman Donovan Mitchell.

Impact transfers

Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama

The Crimson Tide features Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. already, so it’s almost unfair to add To’o To’o to the mix. To’o To’o has averaged 74 tackles for Tennessee over the past two seasons, and he was on Alabama’s radar throughout the recruiting process. He could appear as an All-American with the Crimson Tide.

Arik Gilbert, TE, Georgia

Gilbert was coveted as a five-star recruit by LSU, and he had 35 catches for 368 yards and a few TDs as a freshman. Now he will be a 6-5, 248 pound mismatch in the middle of the field for Daniels on the Georgia offense. It’s a big win for the Bulldogs.

Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

Smith has been a ballhawk in West Virginia for the past two seasons. He collected 121 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups. Now, as a safety for the Bulldogs, he fits seniors Chistopher Smith and Ameer Speed.

Heisman hopeful

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Archie Manning (1970) and Eli Manning (2003) finished third in the Heisman voting as Rebel QBs. Corral brings that kind of excitement with its dual-threat game-making ability. He led the FBS with 3,843 yards in total offense last season, and that came with 506 rushing yards. In conjunction with Lane Kiffin, Corral should have even more success in 2021.

JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

Daniels, who started his career at USC, established himself as a starter at the end of last season. He averaged 10.3 yards per attempt with a 178.5 quarterback rating; high efficiency figures comparable to recent Heisman winner Joe Burrow and finalist Mac Jones. Daniels Heisman’s odds have also improved during the off-season. Remember: three of the last four Heisman winners were quarterbacks who switched.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The last two quarterbacks of Tua Tagovailoa and Jones Alabama were Heisman finalists. Young averaged 7.1 yards per passing attempt with a 59.1 completion rate in backup duty last season. He lands the NIL deals, and that will only continue if he puts in big numbers around the fresh Alabama supporting cast.

Biggest Games

Alabama at Texas A&M (October 9)

The Aggies worked their way to the edge of the Playoff talk last season and now the challenge is clear: Beat Bama. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called his shot this off season; and that is daring, knowing that the Crimson Tide has won its last three encounters by an average of 23 points per game.

LSU vs. Florida (October 16)

LSU ruined hopes for the Florida playoffs last season with a 37-34 win, and this matchup is on the schedule early enough for the winner to know where he stands. Note that Florida will face Alabama on September 25 and LSU will face Auburn on October 2.

florida vs. Georgia (October 30)

This is the game that decides the SEC East for most seasons. Each school has represented the Atlanta division three times in the past six seasons. Florida’s Dan Mullen and Smart aren’t afraid to bump back and forth, either. It’s a big spot on the schedule.

LSU in Alabama (Nov. 6)

It’s a battle of the last two national champions, and it’s up to LSU to respond after the Crimson Tide won in a 55-17 blowout last season. The Tigers won in Tuscaloosa in 2021 and Saban has probably not forgotten that.

SECstat that matters

Attack is now the name of the game, and the SEC has followed the trend. Look at the total offense and score and total defense and score figures for the last four SEC champions:

YEAR SCHOOL TOTAL OFF PPG TOTAL DEF PPG 2017 Georgia 435.3 35.4 294.9 16.4 2018 Alabama 522.0 45.6 322.3 18.1 2019 LSU 568.9 48.4 344.3 21.9 2020 Alabama 541.8 48.5 352.2 19.4

This is the new standard to be followed. The last two national champions averaged more than 48 points per game and an average of nearly 550 yards. Total defense also continues to increase every year. The coaches who continue to adapt to the offensive inflation will be the most successful in 2021.

SEC Champion: Alabama

The Crimson Tide has faced challenges given the heavy exhaustion of the NFL Draft, and Saban admitted at SEC Media Days that the Crimson Tide would be “a work in progress.” A tough opener against Miami and a packed SEC schedule are on the cards, with Georgia looking to be the biggest challenger.

We still choose the Crimson Tide. Look for Alabama to continue its run with another SEC Championship and visit the usual suspects in the College Football Playoff.