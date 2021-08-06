Sports
How Gurjit Kaur Became India’s Penalty Corner Expert
India lacked Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick expertise in the competition stages of the Tokyo Olympics. She had a few tries, but failed, and also failed to convert a penalty corner (PC) against Germany in India’s second game at these Games.
But once the knockouts started, Gurjit’s short corner skills showed. She scored four of India’s five goals in the knockout stage and led India’s strike against Australia, Argentina and Great Britain, three of the best teams in the world. Two of those goals came in Friday’s bronze medal match, which India lost 4-3 to Great Britain to miss out on a first Olympic medal in women’s hockey.
However, Gurjit’s towing expertise didn’t come about overnight. The instincts and skills she had were honed by coach Sjoerd Marijne and a spell with drag-flick specialist coach Toon Siepman in 2017.
“She has a really good drag flick, but when I first came to India, I saw that it was not well trained,” Marijne told ESPN last year. “She did it herself, and this guy (Siepman) is the best in the world – all the great drag flicks in the world – Maartje Paumen from the Netherlands, Pakistani Sohail Abbas, he trained them all. A lot of things she did were really good , so we didn’t have to change a lot of things. But I know that if a specialist looks at it, he can make small changes.”
“Toon trained us and I learned a lot,” Gurjit said. “Small points, step, head position and foot position, and how to hit using the breath-in-breath-out technique.”
It was actually a good thing, Marijne said, that she hadn’t had much coaching. “If she had a lot of training from different drag flick coaches it would be hard to change a lot, but now we can change things.”
The solution, it seemed, lay with the stick she was using. “Nowadays with the sticks you have a few sticks that are special for drag flickers, and I saw her dragging with a normal stick,” said Marijne.
“Sjoerd mister asked me to try a stick, an Adidas stick, and I found the stick had a lot more power and my shots came out well,” Gurjit said. “So I bought it and played the senior Asian Cup with it. It was lucky for me, the stick and the scores were good too.”
“That stick is with me…I have a contract with Flash and I told them that I think this stick works for me personally, and can you please make one for me. They made one, so I’m practicing with that stick right now and using it. In fact, I’m practicing with both sticks.”
Marijne has broken down the mechanics of the PC. “You can compare it to the spear (spear) – it’s more or less the same movement, and going a meter further can take you a year, because every skill is important. The way you run to the ball, the way you picks the ball up — if you break the whole movement into small pieces, each piece is very difficult to train and improve on.
“And then you have the injection, which is not always the same, the trap you have to avoid first … And the other thing is the mental pressure – how do you handle that scenario. We have one PC, you have to score.. … that’s the other thing you need to train on.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/summer/field-hockey/story/_/id/31969116/how-gurjit-kaur-became-indian-women-team-penalty-corner-expert-shine-tokyo-olympics
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]