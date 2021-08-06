How Gurjit Kaur Became India’s Penalty Corner Expert

India lacked Gurjit Kaur’s drag-flick expertise in the competition stages of the Tokyo Olympics. She had a few tries, but failed, and also failed to convert a penalty corner (PC) against Germany in India’s second game at these Games.

But once the knockouts started, Gurjit’s short corner skills showed. She scored four of India’s five goals in the knockout stage and led India’s strike against Australia, Argentina and Great Britain, three of the best teams in the world. Two of those goals came in Friday’s bronze medal match, which India lost 4-3 to Great Britain to miss out on a first Olympic medal in women’s hockey.

However, Gurjit’s towing expertise didn’t come about overnight. The instincts and skills she had were honed by coach Sjoerd Marijne and a spell with drag-flick specialist coach Toon Siepman in 2017.

“She has a really good drag flick, but when I first came to India, I saw that it was not well trained,” Marijne told ESPN last year. “She did it herself, and this guy (Siepman) is the best in the world – all the great drag flicks in the world – Maartje Paumen from the Netherlands, Pakistani Sohail Abbas, he trained them all. A lot of things she did were really good , so we didn’t have to change a lot of things. But I know that if a specialist looks at it, he can make small changes.”

“Toon trained us and I learned a lot,” Gurjit said. “Small points, step, head position and foot position, and how to hit using the breath-in-breath-out technique.”

It was actually a good thing, Marijne said, that she hadn’t had much coaching. “If she had a lot of training from different drag flick coaches it would be hard to change a lot, but now we can change things.”

The solution, it seemed, lay with the stick she was using. “Nowadays with the sticks you have a few sticks that are special for drag flickers, and I saw her dragging with a normal stick,” said Marijne.

“Sjoerd mister asked me to try a stick, an Adidas stick, and I found the stick had a lot more power and my shots came out well,” Gurjit said. “So I bought it and played the senior Asian Cup with it. It was lucky for me, the stick and the scores were good too.”

“That stick is with me…I have a contract with Flash and I told them that I think this stick works for me personally, and can you please make one for me. They made one, so I’m practicing with that stick right now and using it. In fact, I’m practicing with both sticks.”

Gurjit Kaur (second from right, wearing black gloves) celebrates scoring against Great Britain in the women’s women’s hockey bronze medal match at the Olympics. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images

Marijne has broken down the mechanics of the PC. “You can compare it to the spear (spear) – it’s more or less the same movement, and going a meter further can take you a year, because every skill is important. The way you run to the ball, the way you picks the ball up — if you break the whole movement into small pieces, each piece is very difficult to train and improve on.

“And then you have the injection, which is not always the same, the trap you have to avoid first … And the other thing is the mental pressure – how do you handle that scenario. We have one PC, you have to score.. … that’s the other thing you need to train on.”