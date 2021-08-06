Webster County football gears up for new football season





UPPERGLADE, W.Va. — The Webster County soccer team recently started its 2021 training camp ahead of the new season. The Highlanders went 1-9 in the 2020 season, but won their last game of the season. During the early days of the training camp, there were still pads in the lockers. The Highlanders boast a good mix of returning talent and newcomers in one of the most comprehensive rosters the team has seen in years. Regardless of the year, the entire squad is learning a new offensive system, anchored by senior running back Connor Bell in the backfield. Between the good taste left over from ending the season on a good note and the new system that had players teeming with excitement while also secretly biting their tongues, the Webster County coaching staff looked at the opportunities this team has to offer this fall. could show. “There is so much more excitement,” said assistant coach Jeff Bell. “There is so much more tenacity. These kids are really cheeky. Most of them have given up much of their summer to get here at the gym and make positive gains. So we’re really looking forward to where that takes us.” Perhaps part of the new schedule being implemented, most of the drills in Thursday’s practice focused on agility and speed. Running and conditioning were involved in every repetition, whether it was the point of the exercise or punishment for not completing it successfully. As the Highlanders struggled last season and faced an uphill battle in 2021, coaches took the approach to ensure their team was as well conditioned as possible.

