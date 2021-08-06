Keyshawn Davis Deserves Chance to Break US Boxing Gold Medal Drought

BACKPACK

Keyshawn Daviswill fight for gold.

The American lightweight passed ArmenianHovhannes Bachkov, using superior hand speed and movement to counter Bachkov’s attempts to impose his power in combat.

Although Davis deducted a point in the second round, the decision was unanimous. Davis won the first and third rounds on all five judges’ cards. The second went to Bachkov 3-2, leaving the fighters 28-28 on three judges’ cards, but all three voted to give the fight to the American.

Twice in the first round, the two fighters locked themselves and fell to the canvas. With the first, Davis stood up first and looked angrily at his opponent.

Davis faces difficult task in final against Cuba’sAndy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, who had little trouble with that of AustraliaHarry Garside. Cruz won every round on all five judges’ cards, including a pair of 10-8 decisions in the third, when the referee gave Garside a permanent eight.

Cruz, the third seed, is the only fighter left. Davis forced a referee stop against top divisionSofiane Oumihaof France in the Tour of 16.

No American has won an Olympic gold medal since thenAndre Warddid it in 2004.Duke Raganhad a chance to break the drought, but lost his gold medal in featherweight. Davis and super heavyweightRichard Torrezeach will also have a chance.

The timetable remains a mystery in the boxing competitions, with “head-up” and “no hold” warnings being issued seemingly at random. The first two bouts of the session, the women’s middleweight semifinals, included a three-point deduction. Davis was once warned to hold his head up while Bachkov held it down.

The women’s middleweight division will feature a battle of the top two seeds, although referee interventions made both semifinals interesting.