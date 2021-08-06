OU football: Sooners H-back Austin Stogner ‘even better’ after recovering from serious knee injury | Sport

Austin Stogner had never been in so much pain.

OU’s then sophomore H-back was driven to an Oklahoma City hospital around 10:30 p.m. last November by Chris Watson, the team’s athletic trainer. He had a fever of 103 degrees and severe knee pain that made it difficult for him to walk and talk. The day before, Stogner was sidelined in the first half of Oklahoma’s 62-9 win over Kansas after taking a blow to both knees from a defender.

Initially, Stagner and the Sooners staff didn’t think much about his injury. He actually felt fine the night of the game and the morning after, but his injury quickly worsened. The hospital visit revealed that the 6-foot-6 pass catcher had a staph infection in his quad that would require surgery. Stagner missed OUs next two regular season games and his Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State. He returned for the Sooners Goodyear Cotton Bowl matchup with Florida, where he made a reception for 12 yards.

Stogner lost about 35 pounds after his surgery. He then worked extensively with Watson to be able to play against the Gators, which he was told had little chance of actually doing it. Now, about eight months later, Stogner said he feels better than ever and is ready to hit the field again.

Chris Watson and the entire medical staff did a fantastic job getting me back, Stogner said. From the physical side (returning) was difficult. The mental side was also tough. When I got out of the hospital, I got a heavy dose of antibiotics, and that made me really tired. For the first two or three weeks I couldn’t even get through a workout. That was hard, not being outside with my boys.

Immediately after surgery, Stagner recalls that he could barely do a single push-up. As the days passed, he considered the possibility of never playing football again. His desire to play the sport he loves was the driving factor that brought him back to the Cotton Bowl. Stagner wanted to play in that game to send a message to himself and to the world that he could conquer anything he set his mind to.

Stagner finished the 2020 season with 26 catches for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Arguably his best performance came in the Sooners 62-28 win over Texas Tech, where the Plano, Texas native had three catches for 77 yards and a score.

The Sooners H backroom is headed by Stogner, redshirt senior Jeremiah Hall and senior Brayden Willis. It is coached by former OU tight end Joe Jon Finley, who Stogner said he loves to play under because of his experience in the position. Finley was hired in January to replace Shane Beamer, who left to become South Carolina head coach.

While the H-Back chamber lacks depth, Stagner doesn’t see that as a problem.

We don’t have many guys, Stogner said, but we were ready to go. We know what to do. This summer we took steps to make ourselves more versatile. So we are ready for the season and ready for what it brings.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler shares Stogners’ confidence. To coincide with the rest of the big OEs that receive threats, recipients Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims, Theo Wease, and Drake Stoops Rattler know that a healthy Stagner OU alone makes offensively more effective.

And with less than a month before Oklahoma’s 2021 season kicks off, Rattler is excited about what he sees from Stogner.

Stog is all the way back, Rattler said. And he’s better than ever, I think. He leaned a little faster (and) got faster. It’s good to see him all over again and happy (to be) there. (Hes) running at full speed and not worrying about his leg or anything like that. It’s good to see him go up at full speed and catch the ball like he used to.

Id say hes up to speed and even better.