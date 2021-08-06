Explanation on Laporta vs. LaLiga, PSG’s interest, FFP implications, what’s next

At a press conference on Friday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta echoed what the club announced on their website on Thursday: Lionel Messi would not return to the club after 21 years.

You can read the background here, but Laporta doubly blamed LaLiga’s financial constraints and the disastrous finances he inherited from his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu before Messi’s departure, saying there was no turning back.

With three and a half weeks to go into the transfer window, many see Paris Saint-Germain as the most likely destination for the 34-year-old Argentine star, but… there’s always a but. And there’s a lot more that makes sense.

Q: How? Laporta said “the negotiations were over” and he didn’t want to give anyone “false hope”.

A: As I wrote yesterday, when you break everything down to its component parts, three things are true: Messi wants to stay (at least according to Laporta), Barcelona wants him to stay, and it’s obvious in LaLiga’s interest that he residence. So it feels nonsensical that if you have three sides to decide Messi’s future and they all want the same result, there is no way to find a solution.

Q: Laporta did say he “expected LaLiga to be more flexible” with their spending limits, but also that the league was under pressure from other clubs to abide by the rules…

A: Sure. Rules are rules, but Messi adds value to the league as a whole, and most clubs benefit from the trickle-down effect. Even giants like Real Madrid: a Classic where they face Barcelona with Messi is worth more to them than if they face a Messi-less Barcelona.

That’s why it doesn’t seem quite right, and so does Jaume Roures.

Messi appears to be ready at Barcelona as the club and the league battle over who is to blame.

Q: Who is Jaume Roures and why does he matter?

A: Roures is a Barcelona”social(member), but most importantly, he is the founder of MediaPro, a Spanish media company dealing in film and sports rights. He is better connected than most, telling the Spanish radio station RAC1 that “LaLiga is registering the new contract of Messi” and that this was something he “verified personally.” But then, Roures says, “something happened… I don’t know what happened.”

Q: What could have happened?

A: Some have speculated that Messi’s side was not happy with the deal Laporta proposed at the last minute. Or, as we suggested yesterday, that this is a power play by Laporta, shots at Javier Tebas and LaLiga against the backdrop of the CVC Capital Partners deal and the Super League.

Indeed, Laporta mentioned the CVC deal on Friday and said the only way they could have had LaLiga approve the Messi contract was if Barcelona agreed to stamp the CVC deal. And, Laporta said, he was unwilling to do so because it would be “contrary to the interests of the club” and would “pledge their future.”



Q: It’s almost as if Laporta is suggesting that LaLiga and their president, Javier Tebas, are blackmailing the club by telling them that the only way they would approve Messi’s contract is if they support the CVC deal (which has yet to be finalized). approved by Liga clubs). Is that the case?

A: Tebas thinks not. He went to Twitter to say that the CVC deal would have actually helped all clubs, including Barcelona. He also implied that Laporta was on board with it “until a few hours ago.” So yes, it does feel like Messi is a pawn in the CVC dispute.

But even putting that aside, Laporta offered some numbers that don’t seem quite right…

Q: Like what?

A: To start with, he said they had done another audit of the club’s finances and found that they were worse off than they had previously thought and therefore he did not have six months to resolve Messi’s contract. But why negotiate without knowing what your budget actually is?

Laporta also said that without Messi’s contract on their books, they are “at the limit” of what the LaLiga rules allow, but that they will hopefully still be able to register their four new signings: Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia. Those four cost Barcelona about $40 million in salaries, plus another $10 million for Emerson’s transfer fee. That’s $50 million, which is roughly what Messi reportedly agreed to cut his salary to: €20 million net or after tax.

Q: That said, it seems like it’s a direct choice: those four guys or Messi…

A: It’s not that simple, and Laporta herself noted that the numbers weren’t comparable, but that’s what they suggest. Unless, of course, Messi cost Barcelona more than they thought they had agreed.



Q: Can’t Barcelona try to cut their wage bill by selling players or making them cut further?

A: You would think so. It is difficult for Barca to find new clubs for their unwanted players because they have very high wages and cannot afford the clubs they could use. And, I think, they don’t want to sacrifice valued young players like Frenkie De Jong or Pedri for another two seasons of Messi, which is more than understandable.

Laporta says they have run out of “room for maneuver” in terms of pay cuts, but honestly you wonder what veterans like Sergio Busquets or Gerard Pique, players who are hugely committed and loyal to Barcelona and have huge pay, could say if you asked them, “Hey, could you get a pay cut if it meant playing alongside Messi for the last few years of your career?”

Q: What does Messi have to say about this?

A: We don’t know — he hasn’t spoken yet. You assume he wants to stay and may even be willing to cut his salary even further. And if this is really all about the CVC deal and making LaLiga more flexible, he might even be on board with Laporta’s actions. But you can also imagine that he would not appreciate being used as a pawn in the eternal battle between Barcelona and Tebas.





Q: In any case, the number of potential Messi destinations seems to have dwindled…

A: Yes, Pep Guardiola said the new signing Jack Grealish would be given the number 10 shirt and Messi “wasn’t a target at the moment”, making PSG the only club ready and able to break out almost $ 200 million for two years of Messi’s pay (reportedly his new club will not get the “Messi hometown discount” and will spend well north of the season’s $90 million).

Question: PSG? They have spent a lot of money: they have already signed major backers such as Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid and Gianluigi Donnarumma of Milan. In addition, they spent $70 million on Inter’s Achraf Hakimi. How can they afford all this?

Answer: Good question. You would expect their wage bill to rise even without Messi, and remember: they still haven’t renewed Kylian Mbappe’s contract, which expires in June 2022. He will earn close to Messi if he signs a new contract .

But Messi is seen as a transformational player, I think, who will further boost the club’s prestige, open up new commercial opportunities and so on. Not to mention what he gives you on the field. The club have said they are considering the situation, and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino (who like Messi comes from Rosario) is clearly open to the possibility.

If you were a cynic, you would suggest that from the perspective of PSG’s Qatari owners, it’s more of a short-term perspective, with the Qatar World Cup coming up at the end of 2022.

Q: How would Messi even fit at PSG?

A: You assume a front three with Neymar and Mbappe, which would be quite nice. I’m not sure how much it makes tactical sense, but so much talent trumps tactics any day of the week. Plus, PSG’s approach has been quite NBA-ish in recent years: a few superstars with max contracts, a bunch of reliable mid-sized stars, and a bunch of cheaper guys to fill the squad.

(I say that with the utmost respect for people like Leandro Paredes and Juan Bernat, by the way…)



Q: What about financial fair play?

A: At the moment it is suspended due to the impact of COVID-19. In the longer term, UEFA is working on new rules, but it’s all up in the air. So for the time being it is about who can pocket the money more than who can balance the books.

Q: What would PSG’s appeal to Messi be? It won’t be the money: he has more than enough…

A: I think he would like to try something new, and he has been a fan of Pochettino for a long time. In addition, he is reunited with Neymar. And of course he can still compete for the Champions League: winning a fifth should be a priority for him.

Some have also suggested that it is a less demanding competition in a physical sense, allowing him to rest and arrive fully fit in Qatar 2022, where he can make one last attempt to win the World Cup with Argentina. Maybe there’s a grain of truth in that too…

But my guess is that this is far from over. We need to hear from Messi. We have to estimate what the reaction of the Barcelona fans will be. We need to hear from Tebas (and, more importantly, other LaLiga clubs need to hear from Tebas how his departure could affect the CVC deal and short-term LaLiga revenue). And from PSG’s perspective, as the pit is not bottomless, they need to be sure that having Messi for 2021-22 doesn’t mean seeing Mbappe in another team’s jersey in 2022-23.

So maybe I’m romantic, but I think there are more twists and turns to come. And my suspicion still says they’ll find a way to keep him.